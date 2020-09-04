SAVOY — An Oakwood man killed in an accident on Interstate 57 near Savoy on Tuesday is being remembered by a co-worker as an experienced and proud electric lineman.
John P. Wilson, 62, died when the Ameren Illinois line truck he was driving home from Arkansas, after helping restore power there for a few days, left the highway and overturned.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Mr. Wilson died from injuries received in the 5:50 p.m. crash on the northbound side of I-57, about a mile south of the Monticello Road exit.
Illinois State Police said Mr. Wilson was in the left lane when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road to the left, overcorrected, then lost control and left the highway on the right, overturning in a ditch.
His passenger, Troy Tranchant, 51, of Danville, was taken to Carle Foundaiton Hospital in Urbana, where he remained Thursday in good condition.
The news of the crash and Mr. Wilson’s death “has been tough for everybody,” said his longtime friend, Rob Huchel of Fairmount, a foreman for Ameren.
Huchel said Mr. Wilson and Tranchant had volunteered to help restore power to portions of northeast Arkansas struck by eight confirmed tornadoes spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Laura late last week.
“John worked a lot of overtime even around here and took pride in getting people’s lights back on,” he said, adding that his friend was quick to volunteer to help in other areas of the country that needed power restored.
St. Louis-based Ameren announced Saturday that it had dispatched about 180 of its workers from Illinois and Missouri to Arkansas early that morning.
“Ameren Illinois and Ameren Missouri are voluntary members of the electric power industry’s mutual-assistance network through the Edison Electric Institute,” said a release from the utility. “When called upon, a company will send either company employees, contractors or both, along with specialized equipment to help with the restoration efforts of a fellow company.
“Following some large storms here, Ameren has called upon other utilities for assistance and has a history of helping other utilities, providing support with catastrophic events such as Hurricanes Irma and Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017, Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005.”
Huchel said he did similar recovery work in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago. Ameren pays its employees overtime for the work and covers their meals and lodging. The days can be long.
“Usually, they will work 16 to 18 hours, then get a few hours to sleep and start over the next day,” he said.
It takes about eight hours to drive between Little Rock and Danville. Mr. Wilson and Tranchant were about an hour from home when the accident happened.
Huchel said Mr. Wilson was an “outlying trouble man,” on a truck by himself normally. He had been a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers since 1978.
“He would always tell us how long he had been working in the trade,” Huchel said. “I’ve known John 20 years and worked with him the last seven at Ameren. He would fix and repair the lines and troubleshoot the problems and what caused the outages.”
Huchel said Mr. Wilson worked out of Danville and covered the smaller towns west of that city: Catlin, Oakwood, Fairmount, Fithian, Muncie and Ogden.
“He got to know a lot of people and a lot of people knew him,” he said. “People like seeing that same face in the area all the time.
“He was really proud of being a journeyman lineman,” Huchel added. “He was old school in that he wasn’t afraid to tell somebody they messed up.”
Huchel said Tranchant, with whom he grew up in Fairmount, and who has also worked as an electrician almost 30 years, is also a veteran of storm call-outs. He said he hasn’t spoken with him but has heard from others that he got a lot of “bumps, bruises and broken bones.”
“I think he’s sore,” Huchel said of Tranchant, who is married and has two children.
Mr. Wilson, he said, had planned to retire at year’s end. Just a few years ago, he bought 15 acres in rural Oakwood.
“He was looking forward to that and spending time with his girls and their families and working on the farm,” Huchel said. “He had an assortment of animals, a few acres with a barn, chickens, turkeys, goats, guineas and several little animals, and a pond. He stocked the pond and let kids fish in it.”
Huchel said Mr. Wilson has two adult daughters, one married and another about to be married. A third died several years ago, he said.
Huchel said his friend was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and dirt-track racing but talked mostly about one thing when they worked together.
“He would usually talk about his girls and how proud he was of them,” he said.
Ameren Illinois Chairman and President Richard J. Mark said the utility was “heartbroken” at the news of Mr. Wilson’s death and the injuries to Tranchant.
“We ask everyone to please keep their families in your thoughts and prayers,” Mark said. “The utility business is a close family, and we are grieving for our brothers.”