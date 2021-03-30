CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County has lost perhaps its most ardent defender of abused children.
But the legacy of John “Jack” DeLaMar will live on for years in the youngsters he removed from awful conditions and the advocates and lawyers he trained to help them.
“We lost a champion for kids,” said Rush Record, director of the Champaign County Court Appointed Special Advocates, an organization to which the retired circuit judge devoted himself.
Mr. DeLaMar, 75, died Friday at his Champaign home with his wife of almost 54 years, Melody, at his side. He is also survived by three daughters, their husbands, and eight grandchildren.
The man who exuded strength and confidence had beaten overwhelming odds, living almost four years with pancreatic cancer. Ironically, a broken hip that the once-competitive softballer and water-skier suffered three weeks ago after getting tangled up with his beloved dog, Jeb, may have hastened his death.
“He was fighting the cancer just fine,” said his oldest daughter, Shannon DeLaMar, also an attorney.
But the broken hip “was a challenge for his body.”
Friends and professional colleagues are mourning the loss of the multifaceted man, with several using the adjective “brilliant.”
Career pathAfter graduating from the University of Illinois College of Law, Mr. DeLaMar began his legal career in 1970, first as a clerk, then an associate, with the prestigious Champaign law firm of Thomas, Mamer & Haughey.
Three years later, he joined the Champaign County state’s attorney’s office, where he developed a reputation as an aggressive and exacting criminal prosecutor.
Six years later, Mr. DeLaMar landed what most lawyers only dream of: an appointment to the bench. He was an associate judge from 1979 to 1996, then was elected a circuit judge and served until his retirement in December 2002. For nearly all his years as a judge, he heard abuse and neglect and other serious felony cases.
When he hung up his robe, he had no intention of leaving the law or the courthouse.
Mr. DeLaMar immediately assumed the role of lead attorney for CASA, the organization he had a hand in launching around 1994.
The agency exists to be the voice for children in abuse and neglect cases that are filed in the justice system against parents who are unable or unwilling to properly care for them.
Beginning as a “friend of the court model,” Record said, CASA changed in 2002 to the more formalized role of guardian ad litem, or lawyer, for the abused children.
Before CASA got that contract, area lawyers were appointed by judges to handle those duties.
Mr. DeLaMar took on the demanding job for free and found himself on the opposite side of the bench in the heart-wrenching cases.
“I’ve made a career of spitting out the silver spoon,” Mr. DeLaMar joked with The News-Gazette in 2009 when asked about what he could be earning, given his then 39 years of legal experience. Immersed in child protective law, he also served on numerous Supreme Court committees.
Fellow retired Judge Heidi Ladd marveled at her mentor and friend’s staying power.
“Jack never wavered and never burned out. He was an innovative and passionate advocate for children throughout his life, as a judge, a CASA guardian ad litem and instructor. He has helped countless families and children through their darkest times,” she said.
Ladd knows the emotional toll of such cases. She spent the first two decades of her almost 40-year legal career prosecuting child abuse and other serious felonies in Mr. DeLaMar’s courtroom.
“Jack expected the attorneys to be prepared and know the nuances of the law, and we definitely did not want to disappoint him. But he always held himself to that same high standard,” she said, grateful to have learned “from one of the best.”
Sensitive side
Ami Hays, who now works as CASA’s advocate coordinator, knew Mr. DeLaMar in a unique way. She was thrust into the foster care system formally at age 9 because of abuse suffered at the hands of a loved one. DeLaMar presided over the case involving her and her siblings.
“I remember thinking that’s a big scary man,” she said. “When I met him the first time, he got down on my level. He introduced himself. There was no way for me to be fearful of going into that courtroom, because he was so calm and gentle. He made a way for me to tell my side of the story without being afraid of my perpetrator in front of me.”
Hays remained in the system until she aged out at 21. She later obtained two degrees, became a social worker and has been with CASA for six years. She’s also a mom.
“When I first took the job here in 2015, he sent me a card. He said, ‘Welcome to CASA. You are a dream come true.’ He knew exactly who I was. He knew me as a person. ‘You made it girl, and now you are going to do this for someone else,’” she said.
Michelle Mennenga, a security officer at the Urbana courthouse for 23 years, was first hired as Mr. DeLaMar’s court clerk in 1996.
She was young, impressionable, had never been in a courthouse, and witnessed more than a few outbursts from her demanding boss.
“I liked his temper. I liked the fact he could be very tough, very stern. I just respected him for being real. People get frustrated. He expressed himself in a different manner. I was fine with that,” she said.
As a boss, he defended his employees and treated them to drinks at the end of a grueling week. Mennenga was 24 and had a 1-year-old daughter when exposed to her first real child abuse case.
“I remember him telling me, ‘If you need to step out, you can. This is going to involve a child close to your daughter’s age.’ He had that sensitive side.”
“Watching him rule, he would never look at a reference book. He just knew it when it came to these abuse and neglect cases. He was just a brilliant, brilliant guy,” Mennenga said.
Doing what was right
Mike Jones had been a successful Champaign County defense attorney for many years when he was appointed an associate judge in 1996. Mr. DeLaMar was one of the circuit judges who helped choose him.
“He thought I was a good GAL in abuse and neglect. I have him partially to thank for me getting started on my (judicial) career.”
Jones took over the civil caseload that Mr. DeLaMar had at the time of his retirement and did that job 16 more years. “I barely deserved to carry his briefcase,” Jones said.
He recalled standing with Mr. DeLaMar at the courthouse the day a clerk handed them envelopes containing judicial evaluations done by lawyers. It was Jones’ first as a judge.
“I ripped mine out. I was ravenous to find out. Jack never opened the envelope. He threw it on the floor and stepped on it. He never read it. That’s a way of pointing out how committed he was to doing what he thought was right as opposed to what he thought was popular or expedient,” Jones said.
Family first
Despite the demands of protecting children in his day job, Shannon DeLaMar said her father put his faith and his family first. The DeLaMars were active members of St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Shannon DeLaMar is director of the East Central Illinois Office of the Illinois Attorney General. She and her sisters, Cathy DeLaMar Lindt, now deputy chief of the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, and Shawn Lapetino, a pathologist in Naperville, knew the kind of work their dad was in and supported him.
“You learned when a case was really bothering him. There was a look. You could tell when it was a good time or it wasn’t a good time,” she said.
But for the daughters, there were plenty of good times with their parents, including tent camping in Colorado, water skiing on Lake Shelbyville, and countless summers of fun in Saugatuck, Mich., a vacation home for multiple generations of the family.
Her dad had a penchant for elaborate Christmas decorations. One year, while attaching Santa to the chimney, a strong wind blew down the ladder.
“He began stomping on the roof to alert (us) that he needed the ladder set up again to get off the roof. We heard noise inside but just thought that it was the sound of his Griswold-like enthusiasm. After half an hour with no response, he took a leap of faith into the bushes next to the house and came out unscathed. It did not stop him from putting Santa up on the roof the next year,” she said.
She said her parents have been big fans of their grandchildren and observers of their many activities.
Record said after scaling back his court work in recent years, Mr. DeLaMar stopped in the CASA office in Urbana to visit. He kept the staff up to date on case law and continued to train volunteer advocates.
“We are going to miss him coming in and talking about CASA and how things are going and the kids and their cases. All those conversations included talking about his family. He loved his family and was so proud of his kids and grandkids. He always made a point of talking about how our families were.”
Record said the day Mr. DeLaMar shared the news of his cancer, he was “more worried about CASA and the training than he was about being sick.”
“He was a noble, selfless guy totally committed to doing what is right,” Jones said.
“If a life is measured by the good we leave behind and the lives we have made better, then Jack DeLaMar’s life breaks the ruler,” Ladd said.