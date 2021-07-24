CHAMPAIGN — Two days before the Honorary Christopher Oberheim Avenue sign is unveiled downtown, a benefit will be held in honor of the fallen Champaign police officer.
Organizers have described Sunday’s Bash for the Badge, set for 2 to 6 p.m. at The Venue C-U, as a “party with a purpose” — to raise money for the police advocacy nonprofit Peacemaker Project 703.
“It sounds like it’s going to be a really great time. I’m really psyched about that,” said Amber Oberheim, who started the police-centered nonprofit in her husband’s memory. She’s set to speak Sunday.
The $40 admission includes a catered meal and two drinks. There will be live entertainment and a silent auction, said Johnny Namoff of Mega Events, which was looking to do something in support of police causes and got in touch with Amber Oberheim through social media.
“Amber is fantastic,” Namoff said. “She’s like the Energizer Bunny right now, her and her kids. She’s got a calendar filled with meetings with senators, heads of the police departments, the mayor, all sorts of stuff.”
On Tuesday, the Oberheim family will join police Chief Anthony Cobb and city officials at a 5:30 p.m. ceremony naming University Avenue between Neil and Chestnut streets in Officer Oberheim’s honor.
Nearby streets will be closed starting at 1 p.m.