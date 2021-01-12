There were just about twice as many shots fired in Champaign County in 2020 as there were the year before.
And the 266 confirmed reports in Champaign, Urbana and the county represent only those where police can verify that a gun was fired.
Of 15 murders in Champaign County during 2020, the instrument of death for 12 of those people was a gun. Two of the other homicides were caused by beatings and the third from a stabbing.
What police are finding is that not only are there more shootings, but there has been a significant increase in the amount of firepower.
Consider, for example, a Dec. 4 incident in which two men in a vehicle fired at Champaign County sheriff’s deputies trying to stop their vehicle for speeding. When the car they were in was ultimately stopped, police found an AR-15 assault rifle, two handguns and a drum magazine that can hold 50 to 100 bullets.
“Most officers don’t even carry 50 bullets on their person,” said Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet, a police officer for 30 years.
“It’s no secret that there are often several casings, and in some shootings, we’re starting to see rifle rounds,” he said.
Griffet heads up the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, a multi-agency body of area detectives who investigate drug offenses. And with drugs and cash there are usually guns present to keep that stash intact.
Griffet is also assigned by his department to the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and in that role looks for and arrests men wanted for violent crimes.
“For the last few years, it’s been known there are these high-powered weapons in the community and many of them are possessed by people not allowed to have them,” he said.
He believes social media is a factor. A young man displays a certain gun on a video and someone else wants to mimic that.
“It’s no different than trying to show off who has the most money. People want to show off what they have. It’s a sign of strength,” he said,
Almost weekly, young men charged with illegally possessing guns are asked in court why they have guns. The answer is uniformly that they feel the need to defend themselves.
“I find it embarrassing,” said Griffet, who said there’s a large number of young men involved in gun violence for whom diplomacy is a foreign concept.
“Nobody fist fights. Nobody sits down and talks through a disagreement or tries to work out a compromise. Communication or a physical encounter is not something they wish to partake in,” he theorized.
He also doesn’t believe it’s a gang problem per se, but rather, allegiances among friends.
“They don’t have a normal chain of command or a certain code like back in the late 1980s or ’90s with the Gangster Disciples and Vice Lords where orders were given, things were done.
That’s not what we’re talking about. It may be three of your friends from the neighborhood, and you decide to bond together and look out for each other,” he said.
Often, the strife that leads to shootings is for no tangible reason.
“It’s not necessarily about drugs or territory. A lot of it has to do with disagreements or past issues that were never really resolved,” he said.
Social media, he said, has become a tool to call out others, or to quickly alert an ally to the location of a perceived enemy.
“That’s why you have an isolated shooting on a side street because somebody has shared your location,” Griffet said.
As for the pandemic being a reason for the increased killings, Griffet isn’t convinced.
“I just think the situations presented themselves during a pandemic,” he said.
Meantime, area police departments are working with groups like the Community Coalition to provide resources to at-risk youth in hopes of reducing the number of gun crimes.