”Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God.” — Matthew 5:9
Chris Oberheim lived by this Bible verse. He had a servant’s heart that revolved around loving his family and protecting others. Chris was not only a police officer, he was also a son, brother, beloved coach, trusted friend and respected leader. He fulfilled the roles of husband and father best.
Chris started his career at the Decatur Police Department in 2000. He quickly became a respected officer within that department who led by silent example. He maintained a sense of humility even when receiving recognition for his heroic actions.
He always looked forward to playing in the annual PBPA state softball tournament and making memories with his fellow officers. Their friendships were treasured.
Chris transferred to Champaign Police Department in 2008, where he continued to protect and serve his community. Chris received two medals of valor for his courageous acts of selfless bravery. However, you would never know that, because he kept a humble demeanor and was never boastful.
Chris dedicated a great deal of his off-duty time to coaching several successful girls’ softball teams. His influence on the field was felt by many who loved and respected him.
Chris made it very apparent that his family was his first priority. His four daughters were his absolute pride and joy. The lessons instilled and the honor in their hearts will be used to carry on the legacy of their father.
Champaign firefighters line University at First Street and salute as the motorcade passes by during the processional to take Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim’s body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday.
Avery Oberheim, right, daughter of slain Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim, watches as Monticello softball teammate Josie Nelson hands a carnation to Avery’s sisters before Thursday’s home softball game against Bloomington Central Catholic.
The hearse carrying Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim travels south on Interstate 57 underneath the Curtis Road overpass on Thursday afternoon. Hundreds gathered on and near the bridge to pay tribute during a miles-long procession that wound its way from Urbana to Decatur.
Monticello head softball coach Lauren Klein finds a quiet time to present a ball signed by teammates to Avery Oberheim before their game vs. Bloomington Central Catholic at the high school in Monticello on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
With many Champaign police officers part of the procession, firefighters turned out en masse to pay their respects to Christopher Oberheim. Here, they await the procession at First and University just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Thousands turned out — along streets and overpasses, on foot and in fire trucks — to honor slain Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim. Here, a state police motorcycle escort leads the hearse during a procession from Urbana to Decatur.
Champaign firefighters line University at First St. and salute as the motorcade passes by during the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim's body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
People hold flags and wait in front of the Champaign Police Department for the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim's body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
A mans stands at attention on the Curtis road overpass over I-57 south during the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim's body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Heat distorts this image of the Champaign Police Dept. cars along University during the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim's body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
People hold flags and line the bridge and the hillside at the Curtis road overpass over I-57 south during the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim's body from Urbana to Decatur on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
A Savoy firefighter salutes in a bucket truck on the Curtis Road overpass as the processional to take Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim’s body from Urbana to Decatur passes by on I-57 south on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Monticello's team takes a moment of silence in memory of Christopher Oberheim before their game vs. Bloomington Central Catholic at the high school in Monticello on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Included is his daughter, Avery Oberheim, third from right.
Monticello’s seniors — including fallen Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim’s daughter Avery (15) — walk back to the dugout after presenting the state police with a blue-line flag before their home game Thursday against Bloomington Central Catholic. The scoreboard displays Officer Oberheim’s badge number, 703.
On Thursday, thousands turned out to pay tribut to Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim, killed in an exchange of gunfire early the morning before, with a processional from the coroner's office in Urbana through Monticello to a funeral home in Decatur, and later, at the softball game of daughter Avery, a senior at Monticello High School.
The scoreboard with Christopher Oberheim's number before the softball game at the high school in Monticello on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Times will be hard without him in sight at life’s events — from birthdays to ball games, graduations, future weddings and even someday grandchildren. While his death is incredibly hard, his family’s faith and belief that Chris is forever watching over will warm their heavy hearts during these moments.
Thank you for those who have and continue to show their love and respect for Chris and his family. He genuinely cared about each and every one that was ever part of his life. Through the hustles and bustles of life, stay kind-hearted and take the time to slow down, hug your loved ones, hold them tight and enjoy every moment you’re blessed with together.
Moving forward, we will do just as Chris would — stay strong, faithful and close to family. We do this for him.
A patrol car sits on the sidewalk outside of the Champaign Police department downtown on Wednesday, decorated to honor Officer Christopher Oberheim, who was killed in an exchange of gunfire on Wednesday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Amber Oberheim is hugged by daughter Addison during a prayer vigil for slain Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim in front of his family’s home in Monticello on Wednesday evening, May 19, 2021.
Avery Oberheim is hugged by her grandmother Debbie Dodson during a prayer vigil for slain Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim in front of his family’s home in Monticello on Wednesday evening, May 19, 2021.
Neighbors and friends line the sidewalk and driveway during a prayer vigil for slain Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim in front of his family’s home in Monticello on Wednesday evening, May 19, 2021.
Neighbors and friends line the sidewalk and driveway during a prayer vigil for slain Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim in front of his family's home in Monticello on Wednesday evening, May 19, 2021.
L-R-Daughter Addison, wife Amber, daughter Aubry, daughter Avery, mother in law Debbie Dodson and daughter Hannah during a prayer vigil for slain Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim in front of his family's home in Monticello on Wednesday evening, May 19, 2021.
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen speaks at Wednesday's press conference at the police station regarding an officer-involved shooting earlier in the day, in which Officer Christopher Oberheim and Champaign resident Marquise Lafayette were both killed and another officer was left injured as Champaign City Manager Dorothy David stood by with her head down. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb speaks at Wednesday's press conference at the police station regarding an officer-involved shooting earlier in the day, in which Officer Christopher Oberheim and Champaign resident Marquise Lafayette were both killed and another officer was left injured. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois State Police Captain Jason Henderson speaks at Wednesday's press conference at the police station regarding an officer-involved shooting earlier in the day, in which Officer Christopher Oberheim and Champaign resident Marquise Lafayette were both killed and another officer was left injured. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup (right, in maroon shirt) waits to receive the body of Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim amid a four-deep sea of officers paying their respects to their fallen comrade, who died after a shootout early Wednesday morning in north Champaign.
Courthouse employees hug as they wait for the processional taking a slain police office to the coroners office from the hospital to the morgue past the County Courthouse in Urbana on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Officers stationed along the route to control traffic salute as the body of a slain Champaign police officer is taken from the hospital to the coroners office along Main Street in Urbana on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Retired Champaign police Officer John Murphy, left, and his son, J.T., wait outside the station Wednesday morning after an early-morning incident where two officers were shot. Murphy, who was on the force from 1986 to 2012, said he was 'just letting them know we are supporting them.' Officer Christopher Oberheim, a 13-year veteran of the department, was killed in the exchange of gunfire at a north Champaign apartment complex.
Emergency vehicles line University Avenue outside Carle Foundation Hospital on Wednesday morning in Urbana, where Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim and his partner were taken after being shot while responding to a call earlier that morning. Officer Oberheim was later pronounced dead.
Police tape cordons off the parking lot Wednesday morning, May 19, 2021, at the Town Center Apartments on North Neil Street in Champaign as police investigate an early-morning shooting that left a man and a Champaign police officer dead and another officer injured.
Investigators work the scene of an early-morning shooting Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Town Center Apartments on North Neil Street in Champaign where a man and a Champaign police officer were killed and another officer was injured.
