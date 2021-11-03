THOMASBORO — Two people were taken to an area hospital Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash at a rural intersection in northeastern Champaign County.
Champaign County sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Good said a 73-year-old Rantoul woman was trapped in a GMC Sierra that rolled over and landed on its roof after being struck by another vehicle. Good said her injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The accident happened at 12:10 p.m. about halfway between Thomasboro and Flatville at the intersection of county roads 1800 E and 2500 N, more commonly called the Flatville Road.
A preliminary report indicated that Chandler Bruns, 26, of rural Urbana was headed north in a Jeep Cherokee on 1800 E and approached a stop sign. After stopping, she continued across the Flatville Road and was struck by the westbound GMC Sierra, which did not have a stop sign.
The Sierra then rolled over on the side of the Flatville Road near the ditch while Bruns’ Cherokee came to rest at the corner of the intersection.
The 64-year-old driver of the Sierra was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated, Good said.
Volunteers from the Thomasboro Fire Department responded and had the woman out of the Sierra in about 20 minutes.
Bruns did not need medical treatment, Good said. She was ticketed for failure to yield at an intersection.