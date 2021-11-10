URBANA — An Urbana man denied that he had a gun in a west Champaign apartment where he was hanging out watching other people gamble last year.
And despite a series of damning online messages suggesting otherwise, London Taylor said he wanted no part of his now dead friend’s plan to rob the winner of the dice game.
“I didn’t have nothing to do with no robbery,” the 22-year-old testified Tuesday, taking the stand as the final witness in his murder trial before Champaign County Judge Roger Webber.
The state presented evidence from 15 witnesses while Taylor’s attorney called two. The jury is expected to begin deliberations about mid-day today.
Although he did not shoot his friend James “Rooster” Coleman, 25, on May 21, 2020, Taylor is charged with his murder because Mr. Coleman died during the commission of another offense that prosecutors allege he was part of — namely, the armed robbery of Keith Baker.
Baker, 25, shot and killed Mr. Coleman inside an apartment at the Gramercy Park complex, 205 S. Country Fair Drive, C, in what prosecutors said was self-defense.
Baker, who was initially charged with murder, had that charge dismissed when prosecutors gathered more information.
He instead pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and is serving a four-year prison term.
The additional information included a conversation on Facebook Messenger initiated by Mr. Coleman with Taylor at 1:12 a.m., minutes before Mr. Coleman apparently tried to rob Baker at gunpoint, who responded by shooting Mr. Coleman.
Police never recovered any weapons.
Jurors first heard about the Facebook messages Tuesday morning from Champaign police Detective Dustin Sumption, the case agent for Mr. Coleman’s homicide.
Not only did Sumption read the messages for the jury, he offered translations of the street parlance used by the two men.
“We ’bout to get Keith,” was the first message Mr. Coleman sent to Taylor, who was seated only yards away from him.
Earlier testimony was that Mr. Coleman was among a group of gamblers throwing dice around a kitchen table while Taylor remained in the living room.
“OFN,” was the response from Taylor, which Sumption told the jury meant “on foe nem” or a phrase meaning to put something on one’s enemy.
“Grab a joint. How we gonna do it. Outside or in here?” Mr. Coleman replied.
Sumption said joint is a synonym for a gun.
“IDM,” Taylor responded, meaning “it doesn’t matter.”
“We going to get them in the hallway,” Mr. Coleman countered.
“Bet,” replied Taylor, a synonym for “OK.”
“When I snatch bro money, up on Keith. Get close,” Mr. Coleman instructed.
Sumption explained that meant that Mr. Coleman wanted Taylor to threaten Baker with a gun.
“Ight,” Taylor responded, meaning “all right.”
“Let me see blick. Go in (his) pockets,” Mr. Coleman wrote. Sumption said “blick” is a synonym for a gun.
“Put it in bathroom. Grab his pipe first,” Mr. Coleman said. Sumption said “pipe” is another term for a gun.
But when he took the stand in his own defense, Taylor said when his friend wrote to him to “Grab a joint,” he thought Mr. Coleman was referring to a marijuana-packed cigar that they would smoke in the hallway, not a gun.
Taylor, who said he has only a tenth-grade education, conceded that he knew that Mr. Coleman’s later message meant he wanted to take Baker’s money but claimed he didn’t think his friend was serious given that there were so many people present in the apartment, including a 1-year-old child, and because they could see that Baker had a gun tucked into his waistband.
In earlier testimony, Baker admitted that he was armed at the dice game but had not revealed to anyone he had a gun.
Both Baker and Taylor testified that everyone was getting along fine during the game.
The only hint they had that something was wrong was when Mr. Coleman, who was losing, demanded that all the players give him a cut in order to keep playing in his home.
They agreed because they were hoping to recoup some of their losses from Baker.
Later messages between the two clarified that Baker would be their only target.
Under questioning by his Champaign attorney, Jamie Propps, Taylor said his friend was “acting awkward” that morning and had tried to end the game early.
After getting a cut from the others, he lost that as well.
Taylor said he didn’t care if the game ended. He just wanted Mr. Coleman to give him a ride to his home on Lierman Avenue in east Urbana.
He testified that he had no intention of robbing Baker but messaged back and forth with Mr. Coleman because he didn’t want his friend to be angry with him.
“I’m thinking he’s tripping. What are you talking about?” Taylor said of his reaction to Mr. Coleman’s messages. “I wasn’t trying to not be a part of the situation at all.”
After Baker shot his friend, Taylor said everyone ran out the door and he did as well, then banged on the door for Mr. Coleman’s girlfriend to let him back in while they waited for help to arrive.
“I ran to his side. I grabbed his head, put it in my lap and was rubbing his face telling him he was going to be OK,” Taylor testified.
“I was scared. I was in shock. I couldn’t even think straight,” he said, explaining why he lied to the first police officers on scene about being in the bathroom when the shooting happened and not seeing anything.
On cross-examination by Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink, Taylor said he has never referred to a gun as a “joint” or a “pipe” and said while he didn’t tell Mr. Coleman in the texts not to rob Baker, he did have a verbal conversation with him.
“I didn’t think he should go through with what he wanted to do,” Taylor told the prosecutor, who did her best to poke holes in his testimony.
She wound up her cross-examination by asking Taylor about messages sent to his mother two days after the fatal shooting in which he declared: “I need to find me a pipe ASAP,” to which his mother replied, “What happened to his gun you had?”
Taylor maintained he didn’t mean “gun” when he said “pipe” and said his mother must have been confused.
He also said he didn’t volunteer the messages between himself and Mr. Coleman to Sumption when the detective interviewed him right after the killing because “I didn’t think it was important to bring up the messages.”
And he denied that he played any role in getting rid of guns that morning.
“If you did hide the guns, you wouldn’t tell us, would you?” Alferink asked.
“No,” Taylor replied.