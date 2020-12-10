URBANA — An accused murderer released from prison by mistake last month is back in police custody.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said Darrion White was arrested shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday at a house in Glenwood, just south of Chicago, by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, who had been looking for him since his release Nov. 13 from Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet.
White, 20, is charged with murder in the Aug. 28, 2018, fatal shooting of David Sankey, 16, of Champaign in the 600 block of Crescent Drive. Also charged with murder is Jaquaveon Faust, 24, of Champaign, who is due back in court in early January.
Heuerman did not have many details of White’s arrest just yet.
He said earlier that his office neglected to place a detainer on White, so that he would have been returned to Champaign County from the Department of Corrections once he had completed a sentence he served for possession of a gun without a firearm owner’s identification card.
However, on Thursday, the sheriff said a further internal review of their processes showed that the pending murder charge had been relayed to the Department of Corrections on their required paperwork.
“It is also common practice by the sheriff’s office to include a detainer letter with IDOC paperwork; however, an internal miscommunication resulted in the detainer letter not being included with the paperwork,” he said.
Heuerman said a corrections representative told him the pending charge being listed on the paperwork should have been enough to keep White from being released, and she was not even sure an additional detainer letter is necessary.
“It’s disappointing that IDOC didn’t question the need for a detainer letter, if indeed required, given the severity of the pending charges listed on their own IDOC paperwork," Heuerman said. "Regardless, we have learned a valuable lesson here and have stronger processes as a result."