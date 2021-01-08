URBANA — An Indianapolis man who admitted violating his probation for a 2017 burglary in Champaign has been resentenced to three years of probation.
Keith Burruss, 54, admitted Friday to Judge Roger Webber that he disobeyed several rules of probation between November 2017 and November 2018, including not reporting. He was also sentenced to 504 days in jail but given credit for time already served.
Not part of the plea agreement but also happening Friday was the state’s dismissal of an unrelated Class X felony of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher told the judge the victim, who was allegedly raped by Burruss in her Champaign home in 2016, is unable to testify at present. Fletcher dismissed the charge without prejudice, meaning that if the alleged victim can testify later, he will refile it.
As part of his negotiated guilty plea in the burglary case, Burruss agreed to waive extradition to Indianapolis, where he faces rape and sexual-misconduct charges involving the same alleged victim.
Fletcher said Burruss’ prior record includes convictions for delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, theft and retail thefts dating to 1983.