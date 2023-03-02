ALSO FROM MARY SCHENK: Victim’s mother relieved, grateful for arrest, enduring ‘life of agony’URBANA — A collaborative police effort and patience on the part of a veteran detective led authorities to collect enough evidence to charge a Champaign man with the shooting 16 months ago of a young man he’d never met.
Derrick M. Humphery, 32, was arraigned Thursday for the attempted murder of Liam Gasser, 25, of Urbana, that happened Oct. 24, 2021, on North Prospect Avenue in Champaign. Conviction of that offense could land him in prison for anywhere from 31 years to natural life. He would have to serve at least 85 percent of any sentence.
Humphery was also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm, crimes apparently sparked by his irritation that Gasser had honked his horn at Humphery after Humphery had cut in front of Gasser’s sport utility vehicle on the heavily traveled road that fall Sunday afternoon.
Approaching the next stop light at Town Center Boulevard, Gasser, who was in the right northbound lane, was shot by a bullet that came from his left. He then crashed his car.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said a combination of video surveillance from area businesses, Flock automated license plate reader technology, a witness familiar with car makes and models, and a gun added up to probable cause to link Humphery to the shooting that left the 2020 University of Illinois graduate and aspiring athletic trainer paralyzed from the neck down and pretty much in constant pain ever since.
Champaign police detective Robb Morris said Humphery was arrested about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday near the home he shares with his girlfriend in the 1500 block of Kings Way, Champaign, as he was preparing to go to court in Urbana on another case in which he’s charged with armed violence, possession of a weapon by a felon and driving under revocation.
Those charges stemmed from his arrest June 16 in the same location near his home.
A Champaign police officer had stopped his girlfriend’s Equinox that Humphery was driving for an alleged traffic violation and in the vehicle found a loaded 9 mm Beretta handgun and cannabis.
Following Humphery’s arrest, police seized the Equinox, the same SUV that they had already identified as the suspect vehicle in the Gasser shooting based on a witness familiar with vehicles, video surveillance from North Prospect Avenue businesses and the Flock cameras.
Morris credited Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson, whose department had the Flock license plate reader technology for several months before Champaign police did, with pinpointing the correct Equinox and learning that it was registered to Humphery’s girlfriend.
Police then watched for that vehicle and continued to amass incriminating evidence against Humphery in other ways, including determining that his cellphone had been on North Prospect at the time of Gasser’s shooting.
The gun that police found in the Equinox on June 16 was verified through lab testing to have been the gun that fired the bullet that penetrated Gasser’s neck, then landed in the back seat of Gasser’s Toyota Highlander.
A Champaign man has been charged with Attempted Murder in an October 2021 shooting near Town Center Blvd and Prospect Avenue that severely injured another man.— Champaign PD (@ChampaignPD) March 1, 2023
Full Release: https://t.co/CqfapMJgKu pic.twitter.com/yWFZb86WJq
Additionally, Morris said he noticed a mark on the front-seat passenger headrest of the Equinox that he believed could have come from muzzle flash. The headrest was sent to a state crime lab in Chicago, which later confirmed the mark was indeed gunshot residue.
Morris said he interviewed Humphery following his arrest Wednesday but he made no admissions.
In court before Judge Brett Olmstead on Thursday, Humphery’s attorney, Jeff Cisco of Champaign, entered a not guilty plea for him and asked the judge to reduce his bond.
He said Humphery is a stay-at-home dad to two children under the age of five whose girlfriend works full-time to support them and that his risk of flight is minimal.
“If history is any guide, my client will be taken to Kankakee,” Cisco said, referring to Champaign inmates being housed in the jail about 80 miles away, which makes visits between attorneys and their clients inconvenient.
“I’ll need to meet with him several times,” said Cisco, urging the judge to lower the bond to $100,000 so that Humphery might be able to post $10,000 to win his release.
But Rietz objected, calling the $500,000 bond set by Judge Roger Webber earlier in the week too low based on the evidence police have and the severity of Gasser’s injuries.
She said Humphery’s criminal convictions included a juvenile adjudication for aggravated battery with a firearm in 2007, then continued as an adult with convictions in both DuPage and Champaign counties between 2007 and 2018 for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of controlled substance, reckless discharge of a firearm for which he was sentenced to prison, and driving under revocation.
She also reminded Olmstead of the pending Class X felony armed violence case from June.
“Given his priors and the extensive investigation that has gone into locating him, the bond was, if anything, too low and should continue,” she argued, adding the judge should not consider inconveniences to defense attorneys in setting bond.
“The problem I’ve got here is with (the defendant’s) long record of drug and gun offenses,” Olmstead said. “I’m not touching this bond, guys.”
Humphery is due back in court on both felony cases March 29.