URBANA — For most of his life, Mark Ohrnstein has struggled with drug addiction.
An eminently likable guy when he’s not using, the 53-year-old former Champaign man has been in and out of treatment — repeatedly.
But his addiction to crack cocaine has been at the heart of at least five Champaign County convictions between 2004 and 2011, one of which sent him to prison.
And by his own admission, it’s again at play in the latest and most serious crime he’s ever been accused of.
Ohrnstein was charged Nov. 30 in Champaign County with financial institution robbery and making a false terrorist threat, Class 1 felonies carrying potential penalties of up to 15 years in prison.
The crime
According to a Champaign police report, about 11:15 a.m. Sept. 30, Ohrnstein went into the Chase Bank at 301 S. Mattis Ave., approached a teller, handed over identification and said that he wanted to withdraw $4,000 from his account.
When the teller told him he didn’t have that much money in his account, his habit of telling a sympathetic tale to get people to give him money kicked in.
“Ohrnstein stated that unknown individuals were forcing him to make a $4,000 withdrawal from the bank,” the summary report said. He “advised that the unknown persons had attached an explosive device to his body and had placed two additional bombs somewhere in the bank.
He “explained that the unknown individuals were watching and if he did not exit the bank with $4,000 in the next two minutes, the unknown persons would kill him and his family.”
When a second teller drawn into the threat told Ohrnstein it would be best to lock the doors and call police, he replied that he would be dead.
He then exited the bank with no more cash than he came in with and left in a white sport utility vehicle that police later determined belonged to him.
The repercussions
It’s unclear where Ohrnstein went between that day and Nov. 11, when he came into the Champaign police station to talk to a detective, having called the detective the day before to set up an appointment.
After being read his rights, Ohrnstein, who listed an address in Lake Worth, Fla., told the detectives something that came as no surprise to them in light of his history — that he had recently relapsed on crack cocaine.
“Defendant stated that on the date of the incident, ‘O,’ who is his crack dealer, had held him against his will and beaten him repeatedly due to the defendant owing him money for crack,” the summary said. “Defendant said O drove him to the bank and told him that his family would be hurt or killed if he did not withdraw the money. Defendant admitted to entering the bank and asking the teller to overdraw his account because his family was being threatened.”
Rather than arrest him at the conclusion of the interview, the detective gave Ohrnstein a notice to appear in court on Nov. 30, giving the state’s attorney’s office time to review the police report and decide the appropriate charges.
When Judge Brett Olmstead called Ohrnstein’s case that day, the prosecutor handling arraignments told him their office had received a fax from Gateway, an inpatient drug-treatment program in Springfield, saying that Ohrnstein was there and is supposed to remain there until Feb. 8.
Olmstead told the prosecutor to send Ohrnstein a summons for a date soon after that to get him into court to arraign him on the charges, make sure he understands them and determine how he wants to defend himself.
The history
“Addiction is hard,” said Jeff Ford, a former Champaign County circuit court judge who presided for 21 years over the county’s drug-court program before his retirement in 2020.
He was also the judge who saw Ohrnstein weekly following his 2007 conviction for theft that landed him in the problem-solving court, where he was motivated and well-liked.
In a wide-ranging interview with The News-Gazette in November of that year, the healthy-looking 38-year-old father of three said he started drinking alcohol and smoking pot before he even hit puberty.
As a high-schooler in Florida, he progressed to cocaine, deluding himself that because he was making decent grades, he could handle the drugs.
Trying to remove him from the classic “people, places and things” that triggered his use, he and his mom moved to Champaign while his father remained in Florida for his work.
His drug abuse continued through high school in Champaign and even while doing a hitch in the Army in the late ’80s that ended with a general conduct discharge.
He tried his hand at higher education, getting an associate degree in business administration and later one in elementary education that he thought might be his ticket to a new life.
In May 1996, he had a wife and two children and his first teaching job in Macomb. Wanting to return to Champaign, where both his parents lived, he moved to Champaign County and got a job teaching at Champaign’s Barkstall Elementary in 1998.
In his two-and-a-half years there, he had periods of sobriety, but when he relapsed, he was “borrowing” money from students’ parents to pay for cocaine.
The convictions
His first local conviction came in 2004 for criminal trespass to a residence. That was pleaded down from a more serious charge of residential burglary and involved him going into the home of a woman he knew to steal her credit card to buy gift certificates. The woman had loaned him money before he stole from her.
That was followed by a 2006 conviction for theft, a 2007 conviction for driving under the influence and another 2007 conviction for theft, which landed him in drug court. Although he pleaded guilty to one count of theft by deception, there were others that were dismissed.
The thefts involved a pattern of him knocking on doors and telling a sob story of needing money for a tow for his broken-down car, a story that served him well over and over, until it didn’t.
The drug-court support staff liked Ohrnstein, who committed to the program and graduated after being crime- and drug-free for a year.
Four years later, in 2011, he was back in the criminal-justice system in Champaign County, convicted of possession of a stolen vehicle.
He talked a Champaign man into loaning him his car by telling the victim — a stranger — that he had just moved in across the street and needed to get to his wife, who had just been in an accident.
There were other crimes in which he scammed folks out of cash with the recycled tale of just having moved into the neighborhood, his car being disabled and needing cash for a taxi. Those were dismissed when he was sentenced to five years in prison.
That was his last Champaign County conviction, but he had others after that in Sangamon County for misdemeanor theft in 2015 and burglary in 2018.
The problem
Ford said such behavior is indicative of desperation.
“You need the drugs to survive,” he said. “When you get an addiction, it’s always there, and depending on how much you took, you just need drugs to get back to normal.
“The high comes in the beginning. The brain never forgets those highs. The more you take, your baseline goes down.”
Ford said in recovery, addicts first get clean, then they are taught about the science of addiction, then how to cope, “because you are always going to be an addict.”
“You have to learn coping skills as to what to do when you start to feel you need the drugs,” he observed. “You have to have a list of people to call, a list of what meetings to go to. You just have to learn how to react when it gets really bad, and a lot of people just can’t do that.”
Learning what led to the addiction is also a crucial part of sustained sobriety.
“That’s why we always demanded the truth” in drug court, he said. “If there is a prior trauma which they are trying to deal with and the trauma is not addressed, they will go back to the drugs to mask the pain from that trauma.”