URBANA — A Champaign man charged last week with armed violence for having a gun and cannabis has had an additional felony charge filed against him.
Cody E. Taylor, 23, of the 1400 block of Hedge Road, was charged earlier this week with aggravated battery for allegedly attacking a man on Jan. 18 at a gas station in Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Su told Judge Adam Dill that police found the victim, beaten and bloodied, on the ground.
Video surveillance revealed that three people pulled him from a vehicle and hit him until he stopped moving, then left. He told police he did not know why he was attacked and that he was missing his cellphone and $20 after it happened.
The victim, Ronald Miles, 34, of Champaign was taken to the hospital for treatment, but he was later arrested and charged as well because he had a gun on him, police said.
Miles was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and is due back in court March 23.
Taylor, who ultimately admitted attacking Miles, is due back in court with an attorney on Feb. 9
for the aggravated battery case and the earlier armed violence, weapon, and cannabis possession case stemming from his Jan. 28 arrest in Urbana.