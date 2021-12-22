URBANA — More criminal charges have been added against a Champaign man accused of killing a teenager in late July.
The charges filed recently against Daryl Vandyke, 56, give a glimmer of his possible motivation for allegedly killing Steven Butler III on July 29.
Judge Roger Webber arraigned Vandyke on the new charges in a brief hearing Wednesday morning.
Vandyke indicated he understood the charges and possible penalties if convicted. He’s been jailed since July 30 in lieu of a $2 million bond. No trial date has been set but he’s due back in court Jan. 25 for a status check.
The new charges allege that Vandyke killed the 14- year-old Champaign boy while attempting to sexually assault him and also assaulted his body after he died.
Steven died from blunt-force trauma inflicted by what authorities believe may have been a garden tool with a sharp edge.
The three additional charges of first-degree murder carry the possibility of life in prison without parole, based on both the nature of the conduct — “brutal and heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty” — and because they allege a felony being committed during a murder. If Vandyke is convicted of those, it will be up to the judge to decide if he should receive life without parole.
The final additional charge alleges abuse of a corpse, a Class 2 felony, which carries a possible prison term of between three and seven years to be served after any sentences on other counts of which he might be convicted.
Steven’s body was discovered by bicyclists the morning of July 30 in a ditch on East Washington Street east of High Cross Road in Urbana.
Authorities think he was killed on Vandyke’s property in the 500 block of North Russell Street in Champaign after 5 p.m. July 29.
His father reported him missing about 7:30 p.m. that Thursday when he didn’t come home or return calls or texts. Vandyke was an acquaintance of the father.
Vandyke has prior felony convictions in Champaign County from 1986 for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and for possession of a controlled substance in 2016.