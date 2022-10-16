MAHOMET — Police Chief Mike Metzler has already seen the value of the license-plate readers installed earlier this year.
Seven more readers were recently added to cover more of the town’s high-traffic areas.
The seven additional readers, installed this week, bring Mahomet’s total to 10.
Three other readers leased by Mahomet were installed earlier this year.
A fourth, leased by Champaign County, also services the Mahomet area.
It costs the village $2,500 per reader annually to lease the devices from Flock Automated License Plate Reading.
Installation of the final seven readers was delayed for a while because such devices require Illinois Department of Transportation permits under state law.
The readers are primarily installed on Interstate 74 entrance and exit ramps, at Prairieview Road and Illinois 47, and other high-traffic areas.
“They’re all positioned to cover the major entrances and exits to town on the state routes,” Metzler said.
The readers that were installed earlier have already paid off.
“Recently we had a violation of order of protection,” Metzler said.
“We had credible information that a guy was threatening to come to Mahomet and kill his wife from out of state.”
Police searched the system’s data and determined he had not been in Mahomet and was ultimately arrested near his home in Arizona.
Another case involved a burglary to vehicle/stolen vehicle case in which the vehicle was located “using our cameras and the county’s cameras.”
“We were able to make an arrest as we located the vehicle on Prairieview Road,” Metzler said.
In another case, an older dementia patient was located using the Flock network to track the person’s travels.
The system’s set-up allows agencies to enter a license plate number, and if a vehicle with that license plate passes one of the readers, the system will alert the entering agency. The cameras also send alerts to law enforcement when a stolen car or known wanted suspect vehicle from a state or national crime database enters the jurisdiction.
Alerts can also be sent if a vehicle associated with a missing person in an Amber or Silver Alert is located.
Metzler said vehicle descriptions can also be entered into the system.
The cameras do not detect speed, expired registration/inspection tags nor any other Class C violation.
Criminal activity has climbed in Mahomet, as it has nationally, Metzler said, and the readers are a helpful tool.
“Our activity is increasing, and we’re seeing things more frequently than we’ve seen them in the past,” Metzler said.
“As an example, we’ve had three high-speed pursuits in the past couple of weeks because people are running from officers on traffic stops. That’s something we hadn’t seen in Mahomet in a long time.
“They’re proving to be quite useful everywhere they’ve been installed. Champaign and Champaign County have had great success with them, and Rantoul as well.”
Paxton might get readers
Police Chief Coy Cornett said Tuesday he would like the city of Paxton to add license plate readers at four locations.
They would be located at main roads.
The issue will be discussed at a future committee meeting.