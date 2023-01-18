URBANA — One man and two juvenile males apparently working with him are in police custody in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of electronics taken from several stores in a November crime spree.
Charnell T. Brown, 40, of Champaign is charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, burglary, and robbery in connection with thefts at four businesses between Nov. 19 and 21.
The 17- and 15-year-old youths are both charged with participating in some of those crimes.
Brown, 40, is charged with armed robbery and aggravated robbery for a Nov. 21 holdup of a clerk at Walmart, 2610 N. Prospect Ave., C.
Champaign police reports say that Brown was identified as the older male who went in the store that Monday with an adult woman and three younger males.
The group decided on electronic items they intended to buy and surrounded the clerk.
When the clerk told them that the transaction would need to be split in two, Brown allegedly became angry, pushed the clerk, lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun.
While he was doing that, the three younger males allegedly grabbed five Nintendo Switch video-game consoles, worth about $1,600, ran out of the store without paying for them and fled in a pickup truck.
That same truck was seized a week later at a Target in Normal where some of its occupants were allegedly trying to steal gift cards, police reports said.
Brown was also charged with two counts of burglary at other businesses.
On Nov. 19, he allegedly went into the Walmart at 505 S. Dunlap Ave. in Savoy with two others. Two of the purported customers asked a clerk in the electronics section to unlock the case containing Nintendo Switch consoles, which he did, while a third distracted another nearby employee.
The trio then allegedly grabbed electronics valued at $2,300 and fled the store.
The other burglary Brown is alleged to have committed happened Nov. 21 at GameStop, 2517 N. Prospect Ave., C.
Police reports said Brown and four others entered the store about 7:30 p.m. and while Brown and another person allegedly distracted the employee, two juvenile males also charged with burglary grabbed several Sony PlayStation 5 consoles and ran out.
About an hour later, Brown allegedly entered the CVS at 107 W. Green St., C, and asked an employee to remove expensive liquor from a locked case. The employee got it out and placed it behind the counter.
Three other juveniles, including the two charged with burglary in the GameStop heist, then entered the CVS, jumped the counter and began pummeling the employee, then fled with the liquor, which they reportedly gave to Brown.
Brown and two of the juveniles were each charged with robbery for what allegedly happened at CVS.
Brown, who is being held in lieu of $1 million bond, is due back in court Feb. 15. Court records show he had multiple prior convictions for forgery, theft, delivery of controlled substance, driving under revocation, resisting arrest, domestic battery and leaving the scene of an injury accident.
The 15-year-old is due back in court Friday, while the 17-year-old is due back Feb. 2.
Besides the CVS robbery and the GameStop burglary, the older teen is also charged with burglary for allegedly entering J.D. Sport at Market Place Mall on Nov. 17 and stealing about $1,900 worth of merchandise; aggravated assault for allegedly pointing what appeared to be a gun with an extended magazine at a mall security guard on Nov. 19; and unlawful possession of firearms for allegedly having a pistol on Dec. 21.
The state has asked Judge Anna Benjamin to consider transferring the 17-year-old’s case to adult court for prosecution.