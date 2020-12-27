CHAMPAIGN — LaTesha Lee and her children can’t bear to live in their former home. Not with the bullet holes and the memories of the place where her son and their brother died.
Sixteen-year-old Gerryontae Brown was killed there Nov. 12, shot by a former friend over a reported disagreement over a debt. Lee said she was headed home from work and on the phone with her son at the time. He had called, frantically telling her someone was shooting at the house.
She has moved her family to a hotel and has applied to several locations for a new place to live. She doesn’t know if she will have any success.
Karen Simms, executive director of the Trauma and Resilience Initiative, has worked with many families who are going through hard times.
She said Lee “is a wonderful mom” and said her 12-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter were traumatized because they were at home when their brother was murdered.
She said they have struggled to find new housing.
“We suspect that it was because when landlords hear that her family was impacted by gun violence, (they believe) that her family is a problem,” Simms said.
She said Lee and her children are innocent victims of the acts of another person and continue to suffer.
“It’s really been rough, and I keep replaying scenarios over and over in my head” of the day the shooting happened, Lee said. “When everybody tells me it’s not my fault ... still, in the back of my mind, I feel still to blame.”
Lee, a certified nursing assistant, had been scheduled to get off work at 4 p.m. the day of the shooting. Instead, she agreed to work an hour longer.
“If I had got off work at 4 like I was supposed to ... I would probably still have my son,” she said.
Lee said she was on FaceTime with her son as she headed home. He told her someone was shooting at the house.
“I said, ‘Get down on the floor. Get upstairs,’” she said. “I tried to drive faster home. When I got there, there was one police car there and more were driving down the street.”
She found her son lying on his 20-year-old brother’s bed. The police were doing chest compressions. She saw a hole in his chest.
“I just kind of lost it and started crying and asked, ‘Is he going to be OK?’ she said. “He wasn’t breathing.”
Her younger children were home at the time and were traumatized. Her 20-year-old was not home.
The youth who is charged with Mr. Brown’s murder is someone who used to visit and occasionally sleep over at their house. Lee would drive him to work when she took Gerryontae to work.
But she noticed he wasn’t coming around anymore. Gerryontae said it was because he was “hanging with another guy and was doing things (Gerryontae) didn’t do.”
“I didn’t ask him anymore. Teenagers are teenagers,” she said. “He never told me he was scared or had a problem with this guy.”
Lee said her son was a nurturing boy who had a good heart. The only problem he had, she said, was with remote learning forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He felt it was more important for him to work and take care of his little sister so I wouldn’t have to work so much,” Lee said. “He told me I was always at work. He had a part-time job at Steak ’n Shake. He was happy to work. He was happy to feel like he was contributing and be a big brother.”
Gerryontae was “like the main caregiver for my daughter so I could work,” Lee said.
She said being a single mom, she doesn’t know how she is going to handle paying a babysitter when she is at work. She said her boss told her she can come back whenever she is ready “but to take my time.”
“I don’t really want my kids in a day care around other kids,” Lee said. “My sister said she would take the kids on her day off.”
She said the landlord where she used to live “was OK with everything at first.”
“I think him knowing I’ve been a good tenant and paid my rent” helped, she said. “Now he has started asking for more money for December’s rent.”
She wonders whether the landlord will give her a bad reference if she can’t come up with that rent as she tries to find another place to live.
Lee and her children have been going through counseling, paid for by the Trauma and Resilience Initiative. Her counselor also checks in with her periodically.
“It gives me somebody to talk to,” she said. “Sometimes I feel like I don’t have anybody to talk to.”
Lee said the counseling has been good for her.
“I’m trying to stay strong for the kids because I don’t want them breaking down,” she said. “This is really rough. I would never imagine going through this.”
Life has been hard the past couple of years. Lee’s mother died a year ago in March, and now she must deal with the death of her son, whom she buried two days before Thanksgiving.
Trying to put a smile on her face for the holidays has not been easy, she said. She is in waiting mode for a residence to give her the green light to move in. She wonders if prospective landlords will be afraid to rent to her.
“I’m a good mom. My kids are not kids who are out in the streets,” she said. “I guess that’s the hardest part — just knowing my child wasn’t a child that was in the streets. He went to work; he played with his little sister. He was decent; he was happy; he was responsible.”
Simms agrees, saying Lee has been “the most proactive, most responsive, most self-directed. She just has been, in spite of enduring the greatest loss, saying ‘I’ve got it. I’ll figure it out.’ She is always looking out for the best interest of her kids.”
The Trauma and Resilience Initiative coordinates the Community Violence Response Team — a collective effort of several organizations.
Simms said many people have stepped forward to help Lee with donations.
“What we can’t do is get her housing,” she said, adding she hopes someone will step forward and offer it.
People who want to donate to Lee may send funds to an account in her name to Regions Bank, 111 S. State St., Champaign, IL 61820.