CHAMPAIGN — Several Halloween parties were taking place throughout Parkland Point on Saturday night, with so many visitors that the parking lot was nearly full at the student apartment complex next to the Parkland College campus.
“There were a ton of cars, and there was nowhere to park,” said freshman Luca Cinqui, who lives at the complex. “There were tons of people. I walked outside and heard commotion, and I was like, ‘OK, let’s go back into the party, maybe stay inside.’ When I walked in, there were people walking pretty fast in the hallway going out.”
Nathan Kereri was in one of those apartments around midnight when he heard the sound of a few gunshots, then many more in quick succession.
Then, chaos ensued. The gunfire claimed the life of 20-year-old Brandon Kelly, who was the 14th victim killed by gun violence in Champaign this year and the second of the weekend. Earlier Saturday, a shooting at an abandoned home in the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive claimed the life of Jadeen T. Moore, 19.
“I heard someone yell, ‘There’s an active shooter,’ and in the room I was in, everybody went crazy and scrambled,” Kereri said. “There were a lot of people who rushed out and got in their cars to drive away. There were people crowded around the body. A lot of people thought it wasn’t real.”
The news rippled throughout the Parkland College community, particularly after President Tom Ramage issued a statement informing students of the shooting and that counseling services would be available Monday.
“A lot of people started posting about how every weekend, somebody else is getting shot, and they’re just killing innocent people, and they’re just targeting anybody,” said Sarah Hijab, who added that Mr. Kelly was a friend of some of her friends. “It’s very sad and heartbreaking.”
For Hans Goodmann, who lives on a farm near Pesotum, the shooting has him reevaluating his future residency choices.
“I had thought about moving in there, because I am driving 45 minutes each way every single day,” Goodmann said. “I’m considering my choices now, though. I don’t think I want to live there now.”
Kereri said he’s shaken, but not as much as some others who saw Mr. Kelly’s body. Like Goodmann, the Champaign native considered moving to the complex, where many of his teammates on the school’s soccer team live.
“I think there are a few people who might be reevaluating living there, who might be moving out,” the Judah Christian graduate said. “A lot of people were traumatized after they saw the body.
“I know one girl had her window shattered by a bullet, and I think there were two or three other cars that had their windows shattered.”
Cinqui, who moved to Champaign this fall from the northern suburbs of Chicago, is planning on staying put.
“Parkland Point is still a nice place,” he said. “Everyone that lives there is good. These guys (that killed Mr. Kelly) don’t live there. This could have happened anywhere, at Parkland Point or on Green Street. That confrontation, it didn’t happen because they were at Parkland Pointe.
“I don’t fear living at Parkland Point. There are a ton of cameras. I park my car right by a camera, actually. There’s no perfectly safe place, and there are always going to be things like that. I feel like if I mind my own business, I’ll be OK.”