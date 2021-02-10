CHAMPAIGN — After holding listening sessions and study circles last year on policing, Champaign police Chief Anthony Cobb laid out a plan Monday for the city council that would see the addition of community-service officers and a collaboration with Urbana police on its One Door pilot program for emergency mental-crisis calls.
He also said the complaint process has been improved to give citizens 60 days to file one, up from 30, and there is now a community mediation program to resolve conflicts.
But despite calls for reduced funding, Cobb said there has been a rise in violent crime and that patrol officers are stretched thin.
“With our current staffing, our officers are going call to call to call, and they just don’t have the time to do the things that we’ve heard from the public process, from the engagement, that our public would like to see them do,” he said.
The One Door program is being piloted this year by the Urbana Police Department in partnership with Rosecrance.
“The individual in crisis will be offered stabilization and a referral to the appropriate specialist for treatment,” Cobb said. “The goals of the One Door program are to provide an alternative to arrest or emergency-room admissions.”
Cobb said that if the pilot is successful, he hopes the program is expanded to Champaign.
“Initially those programs will be coming on more to deal with things on the back end, but ideally, we would like to get some type of co-responder model,” he said.
And Cobb said the community-service officers would be civilian employees who coordinate with patrol officers to respond to “non-criminal, nonviolent maintenance and quality-of-life calls.”
Several council members said they liked the One Door program and the idea of community-service officers but suggested avoiding “officer” in the title and wanted more clarification on how they would operate.
Several also wanted to look at ways to encourage Champaign officers to live within city limits.
City Manager Dorothy David said she expected several more study sessions to focus on each topic.
“Each of these concepts needs a deeper dive,” she said.
“This is a work in progress,” council member Vanna Pianfetti said.
After the police killing of George Floyd last year in Minnesota and the protests that followed, Champaign police held five virtual listening sessions and study circles and sought staff input.
On that note, Cobb said community input will need to continue, suggesting as an example that officers hand out business cards with QR codes for online surveys when they interact with citizens.
Alexandra Harmon- Threatt, chair of the city’s Citizen Review Subcommittee, said she appreciated the department’s efforts but said “a lot of this seems focused on optics, not on outcomes.”
“We really need to be thinking not about looking good, but about reducing crime and reducing inequity in the justice system,” she said.
And she said the 60-day limit on filing complaints is “still very insufficient for those experiencing severe trauma at the hands of police” and recommended it instead be removed.