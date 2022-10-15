URBANA — Sandrello Cochran spent almost two-thirds of his life drunk.
At 49, he has lived a year longer than his alcoholic father, who he said introduced him to beer at age 9 or 10 at a Bears game.
“I used to watch him drink, act crazy, be loud. I just stared at him,” said the Urbana man who grew up to be just like his dad.
Until now.
On Monday, Cochran, the father of seven children ranging in age from 6 to 21, will graduate from Champaign County’s drug court after approximately three years in the intensive self-help recovery program.
“I’ve been sober for a year and a half. I feel healthy, and I’m in the right state of mind. I feel good about myself.”
Cochran’s experience is a testament to how hard the drug court graduates must work to free themselves from the substance abuse that underlies every aspect of their lives.
“I never thought I would come to the point I would stop (drinking). I had to really push myself. It was a challenge,” he said.
Cochran’s criminal record, which started when he was 20, consists mostly of misdemeanor convictions for resisting arrest, retail theft and domestic battery.
“I’ve been in and out of jail. I used to sell marijuana. I had an auto theft before. I’ve been to boot camp,” he said.
That paramilitary experience, which he called “scary at first,” changed his personality, according to his mom.
Returning home to Chicago, he said he didn’t go outside for a while. But then he got bored, which he now recognizes was a trigger for his drinking. It didn’t help that he was hanging out with the same people who engaged in similarly unhealthy behavior.
“My whole background has something to do with alcohol,” said Cochran. “I’ve been to rehab three times in my life.”
Released from federal prison in 2017, Cochran went to a halfway house in Champaign. He had been convicted in a methamphetamine conspiracy and was sentenced to two years in prison.
“I bought Sudafed for a guy who said he’d buy me beer and cigarettes. I was old enough to know better but I really didn’t know Sudafed was for making meth. I never dealt with it. I was a drinker. I just wanted a beer. It was really messed up,” Cochran said
Out of prison, he wanted to change and decided to start over in Champaign, with new “people, places, things” but he didn’t have the tools or the motivation.
“I couldn’t change because I was still drinking. I dealt with a girl I met here. She was using drugs. That started me drinking more,” he said.
Cochran said he always worked because “I love having money. I always had a job because I needed my beer.”
He drank beer before work “to motivate myself,” during his breaks to make the day go faster and be more fun, and after work just because.
It was a domestic battery conviction in 2019 that got him into drug court, and even then he wasn’t convinced he was prepared to give up his precious beer, even though it had cost him a marriage and relationships with his children.
His first year in the program featured relapses and jail time.
“I didn’t feel like taking orders. I wanted to do what Sandrello wanted to do. I was sneaking … beer. I would go do (urine) drops at the last time slot of the day to hope I was clear of alcohol,” he said.
When yet another domestic battery conviction got him resentenced to drug court and landed him in jail for 45 days, Cochran said, “I thought to myself, I have to do better for myself and my life. I got kids who love me. I got a fiancee. She loves me. They were very concerned, and didn’t want anything to happen to me.”
And the drug court team had faith in him, he said.
“I was on my way to the penitentiary and the judge gave me a chance. I started really paying attention to my classes. I started taking it seriously.”
Changes in his attitude and his physical health led to a promotion at work and prompted him to take better care of his children, who live in another city.
He continues to go to classes for support and calls his sponsor or his sister to talk when things are rough. In drug court he has transformed himself from a follower to a leader.
“I see new members and the mistakes they are making. I try to uplift them, tell them what to look for, give them advice. I’m always a talker. I like to call you out on something I recognize I’ve been through. They hate it but I think it’s helpful,” he said.
“I’m very proud of myself. Drug court really made a big change in my life. I’m happy I took the drug court and I made something out of it. Sometimes it takes a while to make things right. You have to have patience.”
“For me, it was just putting the effort in,” said the man on his second drug court judge.
He started his treatment with now-retired Judge Jeff Ford, who was succeeded in drug court by Randy Rosenbaum.
“Judge Ford was more tough, but I think Rosenbaum believed in me. He told me I have to trust myself. Rosenbaum is very proud of me,” Cochran said.
And so are his children and his fiancee, who wants to make their relationship official with a wedding ring.
“I told her I have to graduate first,” he said.