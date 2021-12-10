URBANA — An Urbana man convicted of running a robust drug operation in which he accepted stolen goods as payment cried Friday as he told a judge about being raised in poverty by uneducated parents in Mississippi.
Herman Williams, 59, told Judge Roger Webber he knew he was wrong to sell drugs but wanted to spare his five grandchildren the deprivation he experienced as a child when he had to work to help his parents feed him and 13 other children.
“My mom and dad had a third-grade education,” Williams said. “I had to get up at 4 a.m. to pick cotton and cucumbers, working like a slave. We moved up here and it wasn’t no better.
“Who can live on $700 a month and a few food stamps,” he asked. “You’ve not been in my shoes.”
Between Williams’ right of allocution and evidence about his failing heart and other serious health issues, Webber opted to sentence him to three years of probation for two convictions related to selling drugs out of his home in return for cash and stolen items in 2019.
“This appears to be a big-scale operation,” Webber said of what Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers found in Williams’ apartment in the 500 block of East Green Street on July 10 and again on Oct. 11, 2019, at a time when he was out on bond after being arrested in July.
Williams pleaded guilty in October to delivery of methamphetamine for his July 2019 arrest and possession with intent to deliver cocaine from the October 2019 arrest.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark and Williams’ attorney, George Vargas, both gave Webber a substantial amount of evidence in aggravation and mitigation to consider in advance of Friday’s hearing.
That included police reports detailing Williams’ sale of cannabis, cocaine and crystal meth in exchange for cash and stolen items.
Among the loot police seized from his home, which is now the subject of forfeiture in a separate proceeding, was $4,200 cash, alcohol, tools, light fixtures, harnesses, two garbage disposals, two large safes, a carpet shampooer, a ceiling fan, a new microwave oven, a boxed set of dishes and several pieces of clothing with the tags still on them.
Vargas gave the judge his client’s medical records and had Williams testify that he suffers from congestive heart failure, a severe irregular heartbeat, leaky heart valves, asthma, bronchitis, bulging discs, sciatic-nerve issues and diabetes.
His wife left him as a result of the drug dealing and wants a divorce, he said of the impact of his own actions on his life.
Although he had previous convictions for obstructing justice, burglary, theft and battery, Williams had no convictions between 1996 and 2018.
He told the judge he couldn’t recall some of the crimes from his youth but did remember that one involved stealing a light for a bicycle that he cobbled together from parts because his mother couldn’t afford to buy him a light and he wanted one.
He talked at length about being trapped in a cycle of poverty that he didn’t want for his grandchildren, for whom he acts as a caretaker.
Clark said prison was warranted for Williams but acknowledged that given his health, probation was the more likely sentence. But she reminded him that the police would continue to dog him to prevent him profiting from other people’s drug addictions.
Vargas called Williams “a very nice person” who “went about it the wrong way” and urged Webber to sentence his ailing client to probation.
“You’re quite a mixed bag,” the judge told Williams, agreeing that he had not walked in Williams’ shoes.
Webber reminded Williams that if he fails at probation, he faces three to seven years in one case on top of four to 15 years in the other.