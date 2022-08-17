URBANA — A Farmer City man was charged Wednesday with burglary after he was seen allegedly trying to get into vehicles parked at Willard Airport.
A University of Illinois Police report said Eric T. Welch, 26, was arrested just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at the airport after he was seen trying to get into cars.
Officers found him trying to start one that did not belong to him, the report said. They also found a pipe with methamphetamine residue in his pocket.
A judge allowed Welch to be released on his own recognizance after arraigning him on the Class 3 felony offense, conviction of which carries penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison.