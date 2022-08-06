URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had cannabis for sale and a gun in his home remained in the Champaign County Jail on Saturday.
Nathan A. Dougherty, 22, of the 1300 block of Fairfax Drive, was being held on $250,000 bond on charges of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on parole.
A report from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said that in July, detectives began investigating Dougherty for allegedly selling cannabis and collected enough information to get a judge to issue a search warrant for his home.
On Wednesday, officers searched Dougherty’s apartment and found a 9 mm handgun inside one backpack and in another backpack found 13 bags of cannabis that weighed a total of about 8 ounces.
Dougherty told police he was on parole for aggravated battery and possession of a weapon by a felon from Cook County and admitted he possessed the pistol. He said he found it while walking on a Champaign street. He also admitted having smoked cannabis recently.
Court records show that Dougherty also had other convictions for aggravated battery and forgery.
Judge Ronda Holliman arraigned Dougherty on Friday, explaining to him that if he is convicted of having the gun, he faces a mandatory prison term of between three and 14 years. He’s due back in court Aug. 24.