URBANA — An alleged house burglar released on recognizance a month ago has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Santito Lindsey, 20, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Mayfair Drive and, before that, on Falcon Drive, both in Rantoul, was charged Tuesday following his arrest Monday.
A Rantoul police report said that just before noon Monday, Rantoul police were alerted that a stolen Subaru was captured by an automated license plate reader on northbound U.S. 45.
Police found the sport utility vehicle on Veterans Parkway headed east and stopped it.
Lindsey, the driver, initially gave police a different name. Then, he told the officer that his front-seat passenger had the car and had asked him to drive.
The passenger told police that Lindsey had picked him up and told him that the SUV belonged to his sister.
The Rantoul officer confirmed that the Subaru had been stolen on Sunday from the 300 block of East John Street in Champaign. Video surveillance captured a person going into the victim’s office and taking his keys and other items. The video showed the thief leaving the area in the SUV.
Lindsey was wearing the same clothing Monday as the person on the video taken on East John Street.
The police report said Lindsey eventually admitted to police that he knew the Subaru had been stolen and that he was there when that happened. Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $25,000 and told him to be back in court Oct. 18 on that case.
About a month ago, Lindsey was charged with residential burglary for allegedly entering an apartment in the 300 block of Kelly Court, Champaign, on Aug. 26, and stealing several pairs of shoes valued at $200 or more per pair.
The report said that as police tried to detain him in August, Lindsey fought with officers, then unbuckled himself during the ride to the jail, kicked and threatened to kill himself or have officers kill him.
Residential burglary is a Class 1 felony carrying a four to 15-year prison term upon conviction. Possession of a stolen vehicle is a Class 2 felony with penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Because he was out on bond at the time of his arrest Monday, Lindsey would be required to serve his sentences one after the other if convicted of both.