URBANA — A Chicago man who allegedly molested a child in her own home in Champaign almost two years ago is in the Champaign County Jail.
Lanell Metcalfe, 33, who formerly lived in Champaign, was charged in March with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse for acts that allegedly happened in December 2019, when he was seeing the mother of his alleged victim.
A warrant had been issued in April for his arrest with a $500,000 bond after he was charged with the Class X and Class 2 felonies. He was arrested in Cook County recently and returned to Urbana on Thursday.
A Champaign police report said the woman went to check on her sleeping daughter and saw Metcalfe on top of her with his pants down and her daughter’s pants around her ankles.
The mother got into a physical fight with Metcalfe, who left the home, leaving his wallet and phone behind.
The child was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center and remembered little of the incident except waking with her pants down and her mother jumping on Metcalfe, the report said.
The victim also recalled Metcalfe sitting on her bed touching her, and her telling him to leave her room.
DNA recovered from the child’s clothing was later matched to Metcalfe, the report said.
Judge Adam Dill arraigned Metcalfe on the charges Friday. The more serious carries a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years upon conviction.
Metcalfe asked the judge for time to hire his own attorney. Dill told him to be back in court Oct. 15.