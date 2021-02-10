URBANA — An Urbana man who posted bond after being charged last week with allegedly selling drugs while armed is back in custody, charged again with having drugs for sale.
Cameron Hayes, 22, who listed an address in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, reportedly told police Tuesday night that he can make about $1,200 in two hours selling drugs.
Based on Hayes’ assertion last week that he couldn’t afford his own attorney and his ability to post $15,000 cash after that to get out of jail, Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum on Wednesday asked Judge Randy Rosenbaum to order Hayes to show where his bond money is coming from if he wants to be released a second time.
Rosenbaum did so and also set a hearing for later this month to show where the money he posted last week came from.
In arraignment court Wednesday, Judge Adam Dill had set Hayes’ bond at $750,000 after he was charged with three criminal counts alleging he had Xanax, Ecstasy and cannabis for sale Tuesday.
Also Wednesday, the state filed four more Class X felony charges of armed violence against Hayes in connection with his Jan. 31 arrest. Those were in addition to the charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Ecstasy already on file.
If convicted in both cases, Hayes would have to serve his sentences one after the other since the second was committed while he was out on bond in the first. Hayes is due back in court on both criminal cases March 23.
Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force supervisor Sgt. Dave Griffet said his officers had an open investigation on Hayes for alleged drug activity and were watching him.
About 2 p.m. Tuesday, they approached him as he got in a vehicle in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana. Griffet said Hayes was holding cannabis in his hand and had Xanax bars and Ecstasy on him.
In the vehicle near where he was sitting was a backpack that contained a digital scale, more cannabis, Ecstasy and about 738 grams of Xanax bars, Griffet said. He also had about $1,651 cash and a Chase debit card.
Hayes, who is not formally employed, admitted the items were his and that he was selling drugs because it was “easy money.”
Prior to his arrest Tuesday, Griffet said investigators saw posts that Hayes made to Snapchat after being released from jail last week suggesting that he was back in the business of selling drugs and that he now had a Chase bank account to store his drug money.