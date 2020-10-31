ST. PAUL, Minn. — Three years after the fire-bombing of a mosque in Minnesota, a Ford County man is going to trial for his alleged role in planning and carrying out that crime.
Michael Hari, 49, of Clarence, has been locked up for more than two years on those federal charges as well as others in the Central District of Illinois linking him to the attempted arson of a doctor’s office in Champaign where abortions were peformed, possession of a machine gun, and conspiracy to interfere with commerce.
After several delays in both trials, U.S. District Court Judge Donovan Frank is set to preside over Hari’s trial in St. Paul beginning Monday regarding the bombing of the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn., on Aug. 5, 2017.
Federal authorities allege that Hari, a former Ford County sheriff’s deputy, was the leader of a small militia group known as the White Rabbits, who allegedly hated Islam and wanted Muslims out of the United States.
The black powder pipe bomb went off about 5 a.m. as several men were gathered for morning prayers. No one was injured but there was damage to the mosque which shook from the explosion.
Six months later, an anonymous tip to the FBI about the mosque bombing in Minnesota and the Nov. 7, 2017, attempted bombing of the Women’s Health Practice Clinic on South Neil Street in Champaign, led authorities to Hari and other members of his group.
They were arrested in March 2018.
Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris, also of Clarence, have pleaded guilty for their participation in the mosque bombing and are expected to testify against their former leader.
Two of the five charges in the Minnesota indictment allege that he damaged religious property and obstructed the free exercise of religious beliefs by force or threat; the other three counts relate to the use of explosives to carry out the damage.
Hari’s trial in the Central District of Illinois will go forward after the completion of his Minnesota case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller is the lead prosecuting attorney in the Central District. Hari’s attorney in Urbana is Assistant U.S. Public Defender Elisabeth Pollock. Judge Michael Mihm is presiding over Hari’s Illinois case.