URBANA — A Champaign man who had been wanted for being an armed habitual criminal was arrested early Tuesday.
Judge Brett Olmstead arraigned Andre Washington, 42, whose last known address was on North State Street, on the Class X felony later in the day.
Washington is alleged to have had a loaded 9 mm handgun during a domestic dispute that was happening in the 1700 block of Colorado Avenue in Urbana on June 11, 2021.
Washington has more than a dozen prior convictions dating to 2002, court records show, but qualified to be charged as an armed habitual criminal due to convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapons.
An Urbana police report about the June 2021 incident said that when police arrived at the alleged dispute, Washington and a woman denied there was any dispute and further denied reports of bystanders that he had a gun.
However, Washington told officers he had lost his phone.
Police searched the area and found a handgun and a phone.
DNA recovered from the gun was linked to Washington several months later, and he was charged in early June.
Olmstead reduced his bond from $500,000 to $100,000 and told him to return to court Sept. 21 for a probable cause hearing.
If convicted, he faces six to 30 years in prison of which he would have to serve 85 percent.