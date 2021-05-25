Alleged Harvest Market robber charged in two other attempted heists
URBANA — A man arrested Saturday in an armed robbery at Harvest Market in Champaign earlier this month has also been charged with two other attempted armed robberies.
Terry Deeley, 55, whom authorities described as homeless but living around Champaign, was arraigned Monday in the May 15 armed robbery at the grocery store at 2029 S. Neil St. Police said he allegedly robbed an employee in the coffee-bar area just before 6 a.m. while displaying a butcher knife. He made off with an undisclosed amount of money.
The store had surveillance video that showed the clothes he was wearing and a silver Chevrolet Impala in which he left.
That same car was used in two other attempted holdups in the next week, Champaign County sheriff’s investigators found.
Deeley was identified as the man who tried to rob the CVS at 1111 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy, about 9:40 a.m. May 16.
A female employee said a balding White man with grey hair approached her in the cosmetics section, showed her a knife in his pocket and told her to take him to the registers and give her all the money.
After she explained to him they had essentially no cash in the registers, he left in a car that was seen backed into a handicapped space near the front door. Investigators determined he was wearing the same clothing that the Harvest Market robber had on the day before.
Sheriff’s investigators also found that a man in a silver Impala that is registered to Deeley was allegedly the person who went in to the Subway at 1319 Dunlap Ave., Savoy, about 9:35 a.m. May 19 and displayed a knife.
He ordered the woman to open the register, but when she was unable to do so, he left and she recorded the license plate.
On Monday, Judge Adam Dill told Deeley the penalties for armed robbery are six to 30 years in prison and probation to four to 15 years in prison for the attempted robberies. He set his bond at $100,000 each in the two attempted robberies. His bond had been previously set at $75,000 for the armed robbery.
Deeley is represented by the public defender’s office and is due back in court June 22.