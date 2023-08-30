URBANA — A Rantoul man has been charged with residential burglary for allegedly kicking in the door to another Rantoul home.
Abimelec Rodriguez-Pagan, 20, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Fairlawn Drive, was released on his own recognizance Tuesday by Judge Brett Olmstead after being charged with the Class 1 felony.
A Rantoul police report said that at about 12:30 p.m. Monday, a resident of Willow Pond Road was away from home when his camera system alerted him that there was someone in his home.
Video showed a man, later identified as Rodriguez-Pagan, kicking in the door and entering the house.
Police found him walking about two doors away from the victim’s home. He initially denied being involved but later admitted he kicked in the door to scare the victim.
Olmstead told Rodriguez-Pagan to return to court Oct. 17.
If convicted of residential burglary, he faces a mandatory prison term of four to 15 years.