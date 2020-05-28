URBANA — Champaign police continue to investigate what happened during a dice game in a west Champaign apartment that turned deadly last week.
Keith L. Baker, 24, who listed an address in the 2400 block of North Neil Street, Champaign, made his initial court appearance Thursday before Judge Tom Difanis, who explained the possible sentence Baker faces if convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
Baker was charged with causing the death of James “Rooster” Coleman, 25, who was shot inside an apartment at Gramercy Park, 205 S. Country Fair Drive, C, that he reportedly shares with a girlfriend.
The shooting happened about 2 a.m. on May 21, after several men had been playing dice for a while, both in a common area at the complex and later inside Mr. Coleman’s apartment.
After the shooting, video surveillance revealed that several men hurriedly left. Police have been trying to reach those men to find out what each saw.
Difanis appointed the public defender’s office to represent Baker, whose prior convictions include burglary, obstructing justice and retail theft.
Assistant Public Defender Titus Spitsbergen said that Baker lives locally with his brothers and had been working at TGIFriday’s before the coronavirus pandemic closed that business.
Difanis declined to reduce Baker’s bond from the $1 million that he set last week when he signed the arrest warrant.
Baker asked for a probable cause hearing, which Difanis set for June 11.
He could face up to natural life in prison if convicted of murder using a gun.