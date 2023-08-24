URBANA — A man sentenced about four months ago to specialized drug probation after pleading guilty to residential burglary has been charged again with residential burglary and burglary.
Edward F. Bennett, 28, who lists no permanent address, was charged Thursday with entering a building in the 100 block of East John Street, Champaign, on Aug. 16, intending to steal a package that had been delivered to a tenant there.
University of Illinois police linked Bennett to the burglary later that same day after a woman in Illini Tower, 409 E. Chalmers St., reported that a man allegedly grabbed and hugged her.
She provided UI police with a video of the man who hugged her that showed Bennett carrying a package addressed to a man at the East John Street address. Bennett left the package when he was escorted out of the building.
Police contacted the intended recipient of the package, who confirmed that it was delivered to his address but that he didn’t get it.
Police located Bennett on Saturday to speak with him after receiving a report that he was trying to enter apartments in the 100 block of East Daniel Street.
Bennett is currently on a special drug probation program for stealing from an apartment in the 100 block of East Daniel Street in August 2022. The state has taken steps to revoke that probation.
His attorney in that earlier case asked a judge on Wednesday to appoint a psychiatrist to examine Bennett. He’s free on recognizance and was told to be back in court Oct. 3.