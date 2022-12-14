URBANA — An alert Uber driver tipped Champaign police to the possibility of package thieves, resulting in the arrests of two men earlier this week.
A Champaign police report said that on Sunday, an Urbana driver saw a man trying to get into apartment buildings on East White Street about 12:20 a.m.
The driver reported that the man tried several buildings without success before getting into one at 310 E. White St., C.
The man entered and came back out a short time later with a package that he handed to another man.
Champaign police have been inundated in the last several weeks with reports of packages being stolen from in front of doors and from the mail areas of apartment buildings.
Police found and arrested Ronald L. Smith, 51, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of East Washington Street, and Dytrell Thomas, 35, of the 200 block of North State Street, both of Champaign.
Both were charged Monday with burglary, a Class 2 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Police found several packages and a backpack in the area where Smith had been, the report said.
Smith, who had previous convictions 25 and 30 years ago, was released on recognizance.
Thomas, who has pending cases from earlier this year for robbery and burglary, remained in jail Wednesday in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Court records show he also has prior convictions for residential burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.
Both men were told to come back to court on Jan. 24.