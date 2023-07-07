URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly hit a woman so hard he broke the bone around her eye was charged Friday with domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond at $200,000 for Deandre Lewis, 36, who listed an address in the 2000 block of North Mattis Avenue, after arraigning him for felony domestic battery and violation of his bail bond, a misdemeanor.
Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega said that on Monday, Lewis allegedly grabbed and punched his girlfriend as she was putting the key into the door of her Champaign apartment.
Witnesses called police, who talked to the woman and found her to be uncooperative. Besides the broken orbital bone, she had a cut over her eye, Ortega said.
Lewis is out on bond for a pending domestic battery case involving the same woman in April and had been ordered to have no contact with her. He is also awaiting trial for an aggravated driving under the influence charge.
Olmstead set the high bond after hearing about Lewis’ prior convictions for unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance. Again, the judge ordered Lewis to have no contact with the victim or her address.
Lewis is set to be back in court Aug. 2.