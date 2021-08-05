URBANA — A man charged two weeks ago with stalking a woman that he previously went to prison for stalking has had more charges filed against him for allegedly contacting the same woman again.
Jacob E. Hill, 33, who reported being homeless, was arraigned Thursday on four more counts of violation of an order of protection, alleging that on July 26, 30 and 31 and Aug. 1, he contacted a woman who had been granted an emergency order of protection against him on July 26.
It’s alleged that he called the woman from the county jail on those dates after having been charged on July 23 with aggravated stalking and stalking alleging that he went to her home on four different days between July 1 and 23 and knocked on her doors and windows.
In court earlier, Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said Hill is currently on parole for a 2018 stalking conviction involving the same woman for which he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Reynolds said Hill and the woman have a child in common.
Court records show that Hill has other convictions for domestic battery involving the same woman, and others for battery, criminal sexual abuse and mob action.
Already being held on $75,000 bond from the case filed July 23, Judge Adam Dill set bond in the new case for Hill at $250,000. He’s due back in court Aug. 24 for a probable-cause hearing.
In both cases, he has been ordered to be fitted with a GPS device before he can leave the jail. He has also been ordered to have no contact with the woman.