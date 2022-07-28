URBANA — A Ludlow man awaiting trial on charges he molested a child in early 2016 has been arrested again for a similar offense.
Ronald Dulske, 29, was arraigned Thursday for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and violation of a no-stalking order. The charges allege that around June 1, he had sex with a 15-year-old girl.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $1 million.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said the teen’s grandmother reported last week that the girl had run away from home and that messages on her phone suggested she was in a romantic relationship with Dulske, a friend of the family.
Deputies contacted Dulske, but he said he had not spoken to the girl in months. A woman who has a child with Dulske took the teen back home on July 18, the report said.
Checking the girl’s phone, deputies found that Dulske had allegedly sent her a message on July 20 in violation of a no-stalking order that the grandmother obtained earlier that day. Prior to the order, Dulske and the girl exchanged messages expressing their affection for each other and discussing her sneaking out of her home to meet him in the country.
The teen told sheriff’s deputies that she met Dulske when she was 12 and that about a month ago, they began a relationship that included having sex three times at Dulske’s Ludlow home. She also told police he gave her a phone to use to communicate with him.
Dulske was charged in June 2020 with predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse for allegedly having sex with a different girl under the age of 13 in early 2016.
He posted $25,000 cash on the same day he was booked into the county jail on those charges and was released. That case remains unresolved, and he’s due back in court Sept. 28 on it.
As a condition of his bond, Olmstead also ordered Dulske to be fitted with a GPS monitor and to have no contact with the alleged victim or any children under the age of 18. His next court date in the new case was set for Sept. 27.
Should he be convicted, he would have to serve his sentence on the new case after any he might receive should he be convicted of the earlier case.
Penalties in the case filed Thursday range from probation to three to seven years in prison while conviction of predatory criminal sexual assault in the earlier case carries a mandatory prison term of six to 60 years.