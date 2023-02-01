URBANA — A Champaign man who is alleged to have shot at a car, permanently disabling a child inside, is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $2 million bond.
Jamonte Hill, 28, was arraigned Wednesday for the Oct. 19 attempted murder of a 12-year-old boy, and, in a separate case, for allegedly being an armed habitual criminal based on a gun found in his home Tuesday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke told Judge Brett Olmstead that U.S. Marshals and Champaign police who went to arrest Hill on Tuesday for the October incident saw a Glock .40-caliber handgun on a bed.
After arresting Hill, police got a search warrant for his apartment in the 1300 block of Mariner Way and also found a Glock magazine wrapped in a black ski mask, a digital scale, mail addressed to Hill, and a total of $16,000 cash, some of it hidden in the box springs for his bed and some in a bathroom drawer, Raktke said.
Convicted in 2013 of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Hill is not allowed to possess weapons.
Olmstead set his bond at $1 million on the armed habitual criminal case, which carries potential penalties upon conviction ranging from six to 30 years in prison, to be served at 85 percent.
A warrant had earlier been issued for Hill’s arrest for the attempted murder of the Champaign child who was in a car that Hill is alleged to have fired into on Oct. 19.
The boy was a passenger in a car with his older brother and a female that had been in the 600 block of Dogwood Drive when they noticed someone following them.
The female pulled over and the other car passed them and got ahead of them. Around the intersection of Dogwood and Saratoga, a person got out and started firing into the victim's car.
The boy was hit in the upper right back near the neck.
The victim's car sped away, calling for help.
Using license plate reader video, police identified a white Toyota sedan as the car in which the shooter had been. Police learned that the car belonged to Hill’s girlfriend and that he was known to drive it.
Police found that car and processed it for evidence, discovering gunshot residue and fingerprints on the driver’s door matching Hill, and a receipt with Hill’s name on it.
Police also obtained his cellphone records and learned that his phone tracked with the location of the white Toyota that night.
Olmstead advised Hill that if convicted of the attempted murder of the child, he faces 31 to 55 years in prison, to be served at 85 percent time.
Hill is no stranger to being locked up. He was in custody for almost four years, charged with the first-degree murder of Gus Edwards, 53, of Urbana, who was fatally shot Aug. 3, 2017, on Elm Street just south of Beardsley Avenue in Champaign.
Despite an eyewitness identification and Hill’s DNA and fingerprints on a car, a jury acquitted him of that murder on Jan. 6, 2022.
Later that day, he told The News-Gazette that he planned to get a job, perhaps advocating for youth.
“I would like to tell the people in the community that the violence has to stop,” Hill said. “Put the guns down. Take care of our families. Take care of our kids.”
Although the public defender’s office was appointed to represent Hill in his new cases, Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup was unable to make a bond argument on his behalf because Hill declined to speak with their officer before court.
Olmstead told him his next court date would be on March 1 for a probable cause hearing.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said the injured boy’s family has asked that details about his condition not be released. A GoFundMe account set up for him in the immediate aftermath of the shooting has raised just under $11,000 for his treatment at a St. Louis hospital.