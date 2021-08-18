URBANA — A Champaign man stopped for a traffic violation ended up being charged with a number of crimes after he fled from police.
Charles O. Nash Jr., 40, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Joanne Lane, was stopped at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday after he made a wide turn from Columbia Avenue onto Neil Street, driving into the oncoming lane of traffic.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds told Judge Adam Dill in court Wednesday that Nash did not stop for the Champaign police officer who attempted to pull him over, drove about 60 mph in a 35 mph zone on Bloomington Road, then made his way to Interstate 74 and eventually back to Neil. The officer followed at a distance as Nash made his way home.
There, officers smelled alcohol on him and noted his slurred speech.
Police found Nash in possession of Illinois Department of Employment Security cards issued to four other people for unemployment benefits, a stolen semi-automatic pistol in his car, and a small amount of cannabis not properly packaged.
Nash was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of lost or stolen credit cards, possession of cannabis, driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing and eluding a police officer.
After hearing that Nash had prior convictions for deceptive practices, domestic battery, possession of cannabis, possession of a controlled substance and DUI, Dill set Nash’s bond on the mix of felony and misdemeanor offenses at $50,000.
He told Nash to be back in court Sept. 28.