CHAMPAIGN — It’s been more than 18 months since a woman in town on business was allegedly raped by a former University of Illinois police officer on her birthday in his apartment.

Months after being told there wasn’t enough proof to prosecute Jerald “Jerry” Sandage, 48, the woman said she learned last week that Illinois State Police had uncovered more evidence against the 12-year veteran who resigned in February, two months after being charged with official misconduct.

She said she “was trying to develop peace” with the fact that no criminal charges had resulted from what she told police had happened to her in September 2018.

“The whole thing was life-changing,” said the woman, who asked that her name be withheld. “I got very depressed, got post-traumatic stress disorder, and I’m in therapy now and on medication.

“Then I find out that my rapist was not just my rapist. There were other women. It was empowering. I turned him in and now he is getting punishment for all the things he’s done to these women.”

The News-Gazette does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes unless they give their permission.

“I am very grateful that they were finally able to find the evidence they needed to charge him, not only for me but for multiple other victims,” she said.

One of four victims named in newly filed charges against Sandage, she went to authorities just a day after the alleged sexual assault.

About a week earlier, she had moved into the same complex where he acted as an on-site security officer, she said. In town for a job that was to take about six weeks, she sublet the apartment and didn’t know anyone locally.

Her first week in town, she learned a band she liked was set to play in Springfield and posted on Facebook that she was going to buy a ticket. Alone at the venue in Springfield, she became aware of two men standing behind her.

“One said he was a police officer in Urbana for the University of Illinois and worked security for such-and-such apartment,” she said. “I thought, ‘That sure is strange. That’s where I’m living.’ I don’t know if he saw my Facebook post or what, but somehow I became a targeted victim on this man’s list.

“The next day, we became Snapchat friends and he invited me to a concert ... five minutes from the apartment at a little bar down the road,” she said.

After leaving the bar, she agreed to go to his apartment to look at his guitars. Just after midnight, her best friend called to be the first to wish her a happy birthday. As they talked, Sanadage gave her a drink.

“I drank the drink and I became very tired,” she said. “I don’t know if there was anything in there. He told me, ‘You look very tired. Go lay down and I won’t bother you.’ The normal me would not have said yes to that. I was feeling very out of it, very tired.

“I talked to my friend a while, then I remember looking at a couple of his guitars and ... in the middle of the night, I remember him trying to have sex with me and me not being able to move,” she said. “I was on my side. I woke up early the next morning — 4 or 5 — and nobody was around me. I put my shoes on and went to my apartment.”

She considered going to the emergency room, but her boss at her temporary job invited her out for a birthday dinner.

While dealing with her embarrassment, she realized that because Sandage worked as security at the apartment complex, he may have access to her apartment, which scared her.

The day after the assault, she sent him a text declaring: “You had sex with me without my consent. You are a piece of (expletive).” He texted back: “I’m sorry you see it that way.”

“He didn’t deny it,” she said, adding that after calls to her sister and the Rape Crisis hotline, she went to the hospital, more than 24 hours after the alleged incident, where she submitted to evidence collection and talked to police for some eight hours.

Illinois State Police were summoned given that Sandage was a police officer.

“I said I wanted to do whatever I could” to prosecute, she said. “I started getting calls from a prosecutor in July (2019). Then she called me later in the year and told me they decided not to prosecute, that there wasn’t enough evidence.”

When the official-misconduct charges were filed in December, no one informed her, as she lives in a different area.

It was April 16 when a state police investigator let her know that Sandage would likely be charged with assaulting her and others.

“It’s a whole game-changer for my mind that he had raped multiple people,” she said.