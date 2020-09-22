URBANA — The Champaign County Circuit Clerk is offering a break to people convicted of traffic or criminal offenses who are late paying their fines and fees.
Katie Blakeman said defendants can take advantage of an amnesty program now through Oct. 2 to avoid interest and collection fees.
Customers with traffic, DUI or criminal fines may come to the clerk’s office at the courthouse on Main Street in downtown Urbana between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to pay in person. They may also request an amount online through the clerk’s website (champaigncircuitclerk.com) then use a reference number provided to pay online.
Individuals may qualify to get driving privileges reinstated when they pay all of their overdue traffic fines in full, she said.
Blakeman said for her, the most rewarding aspect of the program, now being offered for the fourth consecutive year, is seeing clients get their driver’s licenses back.
“In the past three years, we have issued more than 500 compliance forms for the secretary of state during amnesty week. Customers were then able to go directly to the (secretary of state facility) to renew or apply for a license,” she said.
New this year is the ability to ask online for quotes on what is owed and then make payments online.
Customers who take advantage of the program may save up to 30 percent.
For example, a misdemeanor defendant may have been ordered to pay a $200 fine and $500 in court costs. If the costs had not been paid by the date ordered by the judge, the defendant might accrue another $300 in late and collection fees.
For the two weeks of the amnesty program, the $300 will be waived if an individual pays off the entire original amount.
No partial payments will be accepted during the amnesty programs. All fees and fines must be paid in full.
If you are paying in-person, you may do so by cash, cashier’s check, money order, or credit or debit card with a valid government photo ID.
By mail, only a cashier’s check or money order will be accepted, and they must be postmarked by Oct. 2.
Fines and fees can be paid online with a credit or debit card and must include the reference number included with your online quote.