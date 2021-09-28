URBANA — If you have outstanding fines, fees or costs due to the Champaign County Circuit Clerk, October is a good time to take care of that.
Circuit Clerk Susan McGrath announced that Amnesty Week will be held from Oct. 18-29.
“During that time, anyone who has a balance due on a criminal, traffic, DUI, ordinance violation or conservation violation will be able to pay their total due minus any late fees and collection fees which have accumulated,” McGrath said.
The break does not apply to fines and costs which have already been paid or any tax refunds which have been applied against what is due and owing.
Those wanting to find out what they owe may ask for a quote in their case by sending an email to cccircuitclerk@co.champaign.il.us. Be sure to include the individual’s name with middle initial, address, phone number, email address and case number or numbers.
Case numbers can be found at champaigncircuitclerk.org. Click on the “View Court Case Information” tab and fill in a name in the “Search by Participant Name” box.
Payments can be made in person at the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office on the first floor of the Champaign County Courthouse, 101 E. Main St., U, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The payments should be accompanied by the Amnesty Week quote and the person’s current driver’s license or state identification card. Payments can be made by cash, cashier’s check, credit card or debit card, but not a personal check.
Payments can also be made online at champaigncircuitclerk.org by selecting the box called “Amnesty Week Payments.” Individuals must use the reference number or numbers received in the Amnesty Week quote or quotes to make sure the payment or payments are accurately applied.
Anyone with questions should call 217-384-3725 or email ccircuitclerk@co.champaign.il.us for further information.