URBANA — If you are a defendant in a court case who has left a fine unpaid, May is the time to get back on track.
The Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office will allow, between May 9 and 20, defendants who have a balance due in a criminal, traffic, driving under the influence, ordinance violation or conservation violation case to pay off their totals without any late fees or collection fines that may have accumulated.
Circuit Clerk Susan McGrath said defendants can obtain their total by contacting her office via email at cccircuitclerk@co.champaign.il.us.
In the email, senders should include their full name, address, phone number, email address and case number or numbers. If they don’t know the case number, it can be found on the clerk’s website at champaigncircuitclerk.org by going to the tab called “view court case information” and filling in their name in the box labeled “search by participant name.”
During the two-week amnesty period, payments may be made in person on the first floor of the courthouse, 101 E. Main St., U, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Payors should come with the quote of what they owe and a driver’s license or a state identification card.
Payments may be made only with cash, cashier’s check, credit or debit card but not personal checks.
Payments may also be made online on the clerk’s web site by selecting the box called “amnesty week payments.” Those paying will be asked for the reference number they were given in their quote.
Additional questions can be answered by calling the clerk’s office at 217-384-3725.