URBANA — Dustin Heuerman just completed his first full year as Champaign County sheriff, the first Democrat to hold the office since 1934.
The 38-year-old Champaign man was a full-time law-enforcement educator and part-time police officer when elected in November 2018, so he admitted he had a few things to learn when he took office.
“I am in a lot different place than I was even four months ago,” said Heuerman of his comfort level as the CEO of an agency that patrols 998 square miles.
Having just completed his first annual report, Heuerman said the following items stood out on his learning curve:
— “Figuring out the jail. I had no corrections experience. Law enforcement I knew. Figuring out the standards and the people we’re dealing with and how we manipulate all the people (in custody) to make sure its a safe environment was a learning curve.”
— “We’re going through union negotiations. I have always been on the union side. I have to stop and remember what side I’m on now.”
— “Figuring out how the sheriff’s office fits in with the violent crime in Champaign and Urbana while still making sure we’re serving the unincorporated areas to our full potential. We always work well together, but we want to make sure we’ve discussed with the big chiefs how to take a proactive role to make sure we don’t see the violence levels (increase). It’s a much more coordinated effort.”
By the Numbers
Patrol
30 Deputies
8 Sergeants
12-hour shifts
4 teams
Calls for service
Total: 24,654
Top four reasons for arrest:
Out-of-county warrants: 35%
Domestic battery: 16%
DUI: 12%
Driving while suspended/revoked: 8%
Arrests by race
White: 50%
Black: 39%
Hispanic: 8%
Asian: 2%
Unknown: 1%
Arrests by gender
Male: 75%
Female: 25%
Accidents
Total: 543
Fatal: 2
Property damage: 373
Personal injury: 168
Civil papers served: 7,756
Canines: 3
Used: 156 times
Arrests: 39
Investigations
Cases: 207
Corrections
Average daily intake: 15
Average daily release: 14
Total arrestees: 5,505
Male: 71%
Female: 29%
Black: 56.5%
White: 35.5%
Hispanic: 5.4%
Arrestees brought to jail: 5,505
Top five charges for arrestees
Driving while suspended/revoked: 11.8%
Domestic battery: 8%
Out-of-county warrants: 5.6%
DUI: 4.7%
Retail theft: 3.7%
Average monthly number on electronic home detention: 32