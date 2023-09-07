CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Fire Department will have its annual 9/11 memorial ceremony Monday.
The commemoration of the lives lost in terrorist attacks on that day in 2001 in New York City, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania begins at 8:45 a.m. at the northeast corner of West Side Park, 400 W. University Ave., C, near the statue built in memory of local police and firefighters.
The public is invited to attend and those who cannot are asked to stop for a minute of silence to honor those lost in the national tragedy.