URBANA - A Champaign woman wanted in connection with alleged looting that took place in north Champaign on May 31 turned herself in to authorities Monday.
Carissa S. Barber, 26, who listed an address in the 200 block of West Bradley Avenue, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of burglary and child endangerment.
A warrant had been issued for her arrest last month when she failed to appear in court June 4.
Barber was charged with burglary, a felony, for allegedly entering Citi Trends, 2013 N. Prospect Ave., C, along with another woman, intending to steal.
She was also charged with misdemeanor child endangerment for allegedly leaving a two-week-old baby in the car as she did so while riots were going on in the area.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said a Champaign police officer saw Barber and another woman, who has also been charged with burglary, running from the business about 5:23 p.m. that Sunday through a broken door. Each was carrying an armload of stolen clothing.
Police found several stolen items inside a car the women had been in. And because the officer also saw the infant in the car, he declined to take Barber into custody at that time. Instead, he gave her a notice to appear in court but when she did not show up when she was supposed to last month, the warrant was issued for her arrest.
Judge Adam Dill advised her Tuesday of the charges and potential penalties and told her to be back in court Aug. 11. She remains free after posting $5,000 cash.
Barber is one of about 27 people who were arrested and charged in connection with burglaries, thefts and run-ins with police in Champaign and Rantoul on May 31.