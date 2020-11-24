URBANA — John Kennedy happily admits that he was the “baggage” that came to work in Champaign County because of his sought-after brilliant wife.
When Gail Kennedy was hired in 1996 at Carle as a pediatric neurologist, her lawyer spouse was offered a job as a prosecutor.
Kennedy was an assistant Champaign County state’s attorney for a little more than four years when he was selected in 2001 to the coveted post of associate judge.
And after 20 years of wearing a robe at work, he’s ready to do something different.
On Friday, the Illinois Supreme Court posted notice of the vacancy to be created by Kennedy’s retirement. His last day on the bench will be Jan. 15.
“My timing is, it’s time to go,” said Kennedy, 64.
A graduate of the University of Illinois for both his undergraduate and law degrees, Kennedy met his wife while they were in school — they both worked at Scott Hall, one of the “six-pack” dormitories — and married in 1983.
Prior to coming to work for former State’s Attorney John Piland, Kennedy had worked at a law firm in Wheaton, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, and in the county attorney’s office in Billings, Mont.
Once he was appointed associate judge, Kennedy said he never really missed being a prosecutor.
“It was fun to change,” he said.
That said, Kennedy has been hearing the same kind of cases for almost his entire judicial career: those involving the abuse and neglect of children.
“I tell people, ‘Do I enjoy it?’ No. ‘Do I think it’s really worthwhile?’ Yes,” he said of the weighty assignment that often involves separating children from parents who are unable or unwilling to care for them. The overarching goal of the Juvenile Court Act, however, is the reunification of families.
“I work much harder in those cases than I do in criminal cases,” he said. “When we had reassignments, I always asked to be assigned to abuse and neglect.”
Kennedy said he’s looking forward to joining his wife in retirement and trying to figure out how best to put his time to good use.
“It will be totally away from the law,” he said.
“I have done a little bit of volunteer work with the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen. Gail is a weekly cook there. I plan, when they want to start taking in new people, to work with them,” he said.
He’s also a fan of the Eastern Illinois Foodbank and an active member of St. Matthew Catholic parish in Champaign.
Following his wife’s lead — she’s been retired just over three years — he plans to just relax for a while before jumping into many new commitments. They also like to travel.
“The first place I want to travel is Memphis,” he said, “but I can’t because of quarantine.”
That’s the home of their only daughter, Corinne, and her husband, who are both reporters for The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, Tenn.
Kennedy said he’s grateful for the “great people” he’s worked with in the last two decades and pleased with the recent injection of new blood to the Champaign County bench.
“We’ve had a lot of rapid change,” he said of the judiciary. Three other circuit judges retired earlier this year.
“I just feel really good about the people who are here. New ideas are good.”
Lawyers applying for Kennedy’s post have until Dec. 21 to submit their applications.