CHAMPAIGN — For the second time in less than a week, Champaign firefighters were sent to a fire in a vacant apartment building.
About 1:15 p.m. Monday, a person passing a six-unit building in the 800 block of South Mattis Avenue called firefighters to report smoke coming from an upper-floor apartment.
Firefighters found fire in a third-floor apartment. They quickly doused the flames, and investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.
About 1:30 p.m. Friday, firefighters were sent to the 1100 block of South Mattis, where an unoccupied second-story apartment was on fire. Damage was heavy to that apartment, with the fire breaking through the roof. Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said that building had been condemned by the city in August.
No firefighters were injured in either fire.