URBANA — A Champaign man accused of taking clothing from a store on a day when looters damaged several Champaign businesses has been arrested.
Mario Staples, 42, of the 1500 block of Hedge Road had been charged earlier this month with burglary in the May 31 incident at Citi Trends, 2013 N. Prospect Ave.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said surveillance video revealed that Staples was one of nine people who allegedly rushed into the store that afternoon after someone else broke windows using bolt cutters. He and others allegedly carried out armloads of clothing.
Rietz said Staples, who has four prior theft convictions as well as others for aggravated battery and unlawful use of weapons, was recognized by police.
Rietz had obtained a warrant from a judge for Staples’ arrest on July 9 but it wasn’t until Friday morning that he was arrested.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found Staples at a home on Sherwood Terrace in Champaign where they were conducting a court-authorized search.
Judge Adam Dill lowered Staples’ bond to $10,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 8.
He is one of more than two dozen people criminally charged in connection with lootings that occurred mostly in north Champaign on May 31.