URBANA — Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a vehicle that injured two men Wednesday night in Urbana.
About 7 p.m., officers were sent to a report of a “large fight” in the 200 block of South Hartle Avenue in east Urbana. They were also told there had been a shooting and that a vehicle left the area.
Officers found several people outside an apartment building, including some who heard a gunshot, but no fight going on and no victim.
Shortly after, they were notified that a 34-year-old Urbana man was being treated at Carle Foundation Hospital for a gunshot wound to his upper arm. They also found a 28-year-old Champaign man who had been near that person in a vehicle who had suffered a grazing wound to his side.
They surmised that the pair were apparently hit by the same bullet. Neither man’s injury was considered life-threatening.
Further investigation revealed that the shooting apparently stemmed from a domestic dispute that police had responded to earlier in the day that resulted in a man and a woman being separated.
About 7 p.m., police said, the man returned with friends to look for something he had left outside. That brought out a group of supporters of the woman and a fight broke out.
As the man got back in a vehicle to leave with his friends, an unknown person approached the vehicle, fired one shot and ran away, police said.
Police ask that anyone who has information, photographs or video that could help them to please call the department at 217-384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
The shooting brings Urbana’s total this years to about two dozen.