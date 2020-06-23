CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating the shooting of a teenage male Tuesday afternoon in west Champaign.
Police spokesman Tom Yelich confirmed that around 3:40 p.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of West White Street, where a 16-year-old male was reportedly shot in the leg. His condition is unknown.
About 24 hours earlier, police were dealing with another 16-year-old male who was shot in the lower body near Phillips Drive and Nelson Court in Champaign.
Police said just after 4 p.m. Monday, shots were exchanged between the victim and someone in a passing vehicle.
The shootings bring to about 70 the number of cases in 2020 in Champaign where police have been able to confirm that shots were fired.
Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.