URBANA — A local nonprofit group opposed to bail in criminal cases said Thursday that it posted bond for 16 of 26 people charged in connection with riots and looting in Champaign Sunday and Monday.
The Champaign County Bailout Coalition (CCBC) said in a release that on Wednesday it put up more than $46,000 in bond for some of the people criminally charged Tuesday for acts that happened after Sunday’s protest related to the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.
Others charged had different sources of bail but by Wednesday evening, all had been released from custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
“The bailout was made possible by an outpouring of community donations inspired by nationwide protests, including the local June 1 march from the Urbana Courthouse to the Champaign Police Department,” the release said.
The group said its volunteers drove home people who had been held since Sunday evening until their court appearances, which began at 1:30 p.m. and ran until about 4 Tuesday. They also brought water, snacks and hand sanitizer for those who “had been held without bail for 48 hours, provided substandard nourishment and packed into unsanitary cells.”
“This action is absolutely necessary,” said CCBC volunteer Chibundo Egwuatu. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic, and jails are recognized hot spots for coronavirus. Nothing is gained by locking people up for minor offenses that could result in a death sentence. Human life is more valuable than a broken window.”
The group was charged with a variety of offenses ranging from a Class A misdemeanor criminal damage to property to the most serious filed, Class 2 felonies for aggravated battery to a police officer and burglary.
CCBC also said it posted $2,000 cash bail on April 17 for Aleyah Lewis.
The 21-year-old Urbana woman’s case has garnered local attention since her arrest by Urbana police was captured on video by a bystander on April 10.
Lewis was charged with aggravated battery and felony resisting arrest after a struggle with Urbana officers who were investigating a shooting on Colorado Avenue for which her companion was criminally charged.
Her arrest was deemed to be within the law and departmental policy but the city is looking for an outside person or agency for an independent review.
The anti-bail group has also repeatedly called on local officials to release as many people from the county jail as possible during the pandemic.
“Coronavirus has had a greater impact on black communities, and placing 27 mostly black folks in cages where the virus will spread only reinforces that inequality. Not to mention the youth that were arrested and held at the Juvenile Detention Center,” said Molly Galloway of CCBC. “Those arrests were another affirmation from the courts and from the cops that as far as Champaign County is concerned, black lives don’t matter.”
Although 27 people were taken to jail, one man was released when no charges were filed against him.
CCBC said it works with other anti-bail groups that are part of the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice.
Spokesman Nick Hopkins said after Sunday's arrests and a peaceful local protest Monday, the group received about $45,000 to $50,000 in donations that enabled them to post bond for many of those arrested.
"Our priorities are this. We want to help people get out so they can best prepare for trial, take care of their family and so they don't lose jobs while awaiting trial," he said.
“These activities aim not to assist the money bail system but to abolish money bail and wealth-based incarceration, and invest in social services,” the release said.
“What we want is simple,” said CCBC member Phillip Ernstmeyer. “We want safe and healthy communities. Removing people from a dangerous place helps us get there, so we’re going to free them all.”
Since Tuesday, a total of just over $65,000 in bail and bond fees has been received by the sheriff’s office for the release of 26 people.
The purpose of bond is to ensure that people show up for future court dates. Once a case is resolved, court costs and fines come out of the posted bail and if there is any cash left, it is generally returned to the person who posted it or the defendant.
Even is a person is acquitted or the case dismissed, the county keeps 10 percent of the cash posted and the sheriff receives a $34 fee.
Hopkins said his group normally posts only $500 or less. They hope to have some of the bond money that they posted for the 16 returned once cases are resolved.